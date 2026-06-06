Peeva Beverages becomes Medeama’s official beverage sponsor in one-year deal

Audio By Carbonatix
Peeva Beverages has signed a one-year partnership agreement with Medeama SC to become the club’s official beverage sponsor.
The partnership agreement was signed at the head office of Feenam Industries in Accra.
Speaking at the event, Medeama SC Chief Executive Officer, James Essilfie, said the club was excited to partner with Peeva Beverages.
“It is with great pleasure that we officially welcome Peeva Beverages as the official beverage sponsor of Medeama Sporting Club. We are delighted that Feenam Industries Limited has chosen to partner with Medeama,” he said.
Also speaking at the event, Frank Adjei Mensah, Board Chairman of Feenam Industries, said the company believes in sports development as a key driver of community growth.
“At Feenam Industries, we believe sports play a key role in inspiring communities. Medeama Sporting Club possesses qualities that resonate with our brand, and we look forward to supporting the club throughout the season,” he said.
Peeva Beverages continues to contribute to the development of sports and looks forward to establishing more partnerships in the future.
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