Athletics

Ghana Athletics secures Peeva Beverages as sponsor for 24th Senior Athletics Championships

Source: Daniel Koranteng   
  23 April 2026 2:55pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ghana Athletics has announced Peeva Beverages as the exclusive beverage sponsor for the 24th CAA Senior Athletics Championships.

The two parties formalised the partnership on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, ahead of the continental competition which will be staged in Accra from May 12 to 17 at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

President of Ghana Athletics, Bawa Fuseni, welcomed the partnership, describing it as a significant boost for the championship and the athletes.

“I can’t remember a time when Ghana Athletics had such a partnership to provide athletes with mineral water and beverages. Thank you for your investment in athletics, and we will not take any chances when it comes to protecting your brand,” he said.

Peeva Beverages has grown to become one of the country’s leading beverage companies and its support is expected to enhance the experience for athletes and officials during the week-long event.

Host nation Ghana will also be aiming to make a strong impression on home soil when the continent’s top athletes converge on Accra for the championship. 

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Latest Stories




About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group