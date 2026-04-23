Ghana Athletics secures Peeva Beverages as sponsor for 24th Senior Athletics Championships

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana Athletics has announced Peeva Beverages as the exclusive beverage sponsor for the 24th CAA Senior Athletics Championships.
The two parties formalised the partnership on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, ahead of the continental competition which will be staged in Accra from May 12 to 17 at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.
President of Ghana Athletics, Bawa Fuseni, welcomed the partnership, describing it as a significant boost for the championship and the athletes.
“I can’t remember a time when Ghana Athletics had such a partnership to provide athletes with mineral water and beverages. Thank you for your investment in athletics, and we will not take any chances when it comes to protecting your brand,” he said.
Peeva Beverages has grown to become one of the country’s leading beverage companies and its support is expected to enhance the experience for athletes and officials during the week-long event.
Host nation Ghana will also be aiming to make a strong impression on home soil when the continent’s top athletes converge on Accra for the championship.
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