Athletics

African Athletics Championships: Joe Paul finishes 5th in 200m final

Source: Victor Atsu Tamakloe   
  17 May 2026 5:18pm
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Joseph Paul Amoah settled for an underwhelming 5th place in the final of the men's 200m event in the African Athletics Senior Champions in Accra.

Joe Paul, he is affectionately called, qualified for the final after winning Heat 1 of Saturday's semifinal with a time of 20.79s.

However, he fell short of expectations, finishing with a time of 20.83 seconds in Sunday's final.

Paul Amoah inability to win the race ends Ghana's hopes of picking up gold medal in the sprints.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast's Cheikh Traore won gold in the event with a time of 20.32.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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