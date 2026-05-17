Gov’t rules out return to global debt markets as IMF bailout ends

The government has ruled out a return to the international capital markets for the remainder of 2026, marking a significant pivot in its economic strategy as the nation officially concludes its three-year bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The announcement underlines a deliberate effort to break long-standing reliance on expensive external commercial borrowing. It follows a bruising debt restructuring process that saw the country locked out of global financial markets after a near-collapse of its economy in 2022.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the IMF Mission in the capital, Accra, the Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, revealed that the country will not pursue a successor financial bailout. Instead, the government intends to transition onto a non-financing IMF instrument known as the Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI).

The PCI is a framework designed to signal policy credibility and maintain macroeconomic discipline to the global market, but it carries no direct financial disbursements from the Fund. The move suggests growing confidence within the Mahama administration that the country has successfully navigated the emergency phase of its fiscal crisis.

Despite thawing investor relations and stabilising economic indicators, Dr Forson emphasised that fiscal sobriety would take precedence over the accumulation of new debt.

“We are not in a hurry to go unto the International Capital markets and if we find a need to go to the international capital markets we will accordingly inform the people of Ghana,” Dr Forson stated. Eurobonds Off the Table

The decision to bypass the Eurobond market is already baked into the state's financial planning. The Finance Minister confirmed that the national treasury has intentionally insulated its current fiscal projections from the volatility of international debt markets.

“One thing is for sure, the 2026 budget never assumed that we are going to the international capital markets for any form of financing, so it is off the table for at least this year,” he disclosed.

The stance is expected to placate multilateral lenders and credit rating agencies, who have repeatedly cautioned Ghana against rushing back to commercial borrowing before fully anchoring its hard-won debt sustainability gains. However, the government has not shut the door permanently.

“In the medium term it will depend on what the government seeks to do so I can assure that we are not in a hurry to go back to the International capital markets,” Dr Forson added.

The caution is deeply rooted in recent history.

In 2022, a toxic combination of spiralling public debt, rapid depreciation of the cedi, and a collapse in investor confidence completely severed the country's access to international capital.

The resulting crisis forced the government into painful restructuring negotiations with both domestic bondholders and bilateral creditors to secure the $3bn IMF Extended Credit Facility.

By opting for the PCI, the government keeps the IMF in an oversight role, monitoring structural reforms and economic management, without adding new loans to the ledger.

The IMF appears supportive of Accra's cautious path. Addressing the media, the IMF Mission Chief to Ghana, Dr Ruben Atoyan, emphasised that the fund would not dictate the country's borrowing timeline.

“In terms of the access to the capital market, it is a sovereign decision for Ghana,” Dr Atoyan said.

For now, the economic managers are betting that internal discipline, rather than external commercial loans, will be the engine that powers the nation's post-bailout recovery.

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