Wa East MP, DCE commission classroom block for Manwe JHS, pledge road repairs

The Member of Parliament for Wa East, Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw, and the District Chief Executive, Adamu Sayibu, have commissioned a newly constructed 3-unit classroom block for Manwe Junior High School and pledged to tackle critical road challenges in the district.

Speaking at the commissioning, Dr. Jassaw said the project was a fulfilment of a promise made to the Manwe Traditional Council.

“I’m very excited today that we’ve been able to deliver this school to the people of Manwe,” he said.

“This school was actually a promise that we gave to the Manwe Naa and his chiefs. That if we come into government, the Naa instructed that the first school we should build to respond to the challenges of school infrastructure should be in Manwe.”

The Wa East MP praised the contractor, Eza Construction Limited, for completing the work in four months against an eight-month schedule, calling it a demonstration of dedication and efficiency. He urged the assembly to prioritise such contractors for future projects.

Dr. Jassaw also announced a GH₵75,000 donation from his share of the MP’s Common Fund to support emergency road repairs and fuel grader machines under the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP).

He listed Manwe-Buna Road, Yala-Kunyabin Road, and Yaro-Kpaanamona Road as priority roads for opening.

“We’ll continue to provide the necessary infrastructure and necessary conditions to enable better and more enhanced, improved teaching and learning in our schools here,” he added.

Receiving the cheque, DCE, Adamu Shayibu, thanked the MP for the support and assured residents the funds would be used strictly for their intended purpose.

“In fact, this support he has given to the Assembly will go a long way to help us do a lot of work. Our DRIP machines are in good shape. Our major challenge is how to fuel them,” he said.

“Once this support has come, I want to assure him that immediately we start the mobilisation, we will put the machines on the roads to start opening up the roads that he has mentioned.

These are critical roads that have remained closed for a very long time. But with this support, we will do our best and make them more travelable.”

The Manwe Traditional Council commended both leaders for what it described as “unwavering commitment to the progress of Wa East district".

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