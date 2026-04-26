Education | Regional

Best-performing BECE candidate in Wa East to enjoy full scholarship – MP announces

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  26 April 2026 10:46am
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The Member of Parliament for the Wa East Constituency in the Upper West region has pledged full educational sponsorship for the overall best candidate who obtains an aggregate of six (6) to ten (10) in the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), covering senior high school through the tertiary level.

The MP made this announcement during a visit to several junior high schools in the district, where he monitored the ongoing mock examinations he is sponsoring for BECE candidates.

The initiative, which has become an annual tradition, aims to prepare students adequately for their final exams.

In addition to supporting students, the MP disclosed plans to establish a committee tasked with developing strategies to reward hardworking teachers in the district.

He emphasised the critical role teachers play in sustaining Wa East’s consistent academic performance in the region.

Addressing the candidates, he urged them to take their studies seriously and strive for excellence in the upcoming BECE.

The MP was accompanied by the District Chief Executive for Wa East, Adamu Sayibu; the Wa East District Education Director; and executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency.

Both leaders encouraged teachers to remain dedicated to their duties to further improve educational outcomes in the district.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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