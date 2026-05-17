Tourism Minister tours Upper West, crowns Wiyaala ‘Fugu Ambassador’ and champions heritage preservation



The Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has concluded a comprehensive tour of the Upper West Region, a sweeping visit aimed at spotlighting the area's rich cultural heritage, exploring historical sites, and elevating local champions of Ghanaian traditions.

The regional tour featured a stop at the Royal Cosy Hills Safari Resort in Jirapa; explorations of the historic Gbollu defence wall; a story of the crocodiles and their ponds; and a vibrant cultural celebration in Funsi, where international music icon Noella Wiyaala was crowned the global 'Fugu Ambassador'.

Commencing her regional tour in Jirapa, the minister inspected the modern Royal Cosy Hills Safari Resort.

She commended the immense investment while expressing sorrow over the absence of the facility's owner, noting that the resort perfectly aligns with the national "Experience Ghana and the Black Star Experience" tourism branding initiative.

The delegation, which included the Member of Parliament for the Sissala West Constituency and Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology & Innovations, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, then proceeded to the historic town of Gbollu.

There, the minister visited the tomb of the late President, Dr. Hilla Liman.

Reflecting on the community's decision to bury the former president in his hometown to honour his status as a paramount chief, Madam Gomashie expressed deep reverence for local customs.

"Traditional religion is a part of who we are," Madam Gomashie stated. "And we must, as Ghanaians, as Africans, learn to appreciate ourselves holistically. You love the food, you must also love the ways of worship of our forebears… I don't discriminate between religions. I have enormous respect for each of them."

While in Gbollu, local tour guides detailed the rich history of the Gbollu Defence Wall, a 19th-century fortification consisting of concentric rings under Chief Tanjia Ban to protect the community from rampant slave raids.

The guides also shared the fascinating lore of the Kaligwie and Hapalong crocodile ponds, highlighting a centuries-old mutual respect between the community and the reptiles, rooted in the belief that harming a crocodile inevitably harms a human.



Madam Gomashie pledged her support for the preservation of these historical sites, calling for a more structured approach to documenting the community's oral history.

"This story is so revealing that oral history is the reason why our stories are so checkered," she remarked, emphasising the need for continued collaboration with local authorities to enhance these sites for global tourism.

The tour reached its climax in a massive reception at Funsi. Community members, led by Assembly Member Dumah Yussif, erupted in cheers as the minister arrived to officially unveil Wiyaala as Fugu Queen and Tourism Ambassador.

Captivated by traditional performances from the Kyansia Dance Group, the minister briefly joined Wiyaala on the dance floor.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, the minister highlighted the economic potential of the traditional northern garment.

"Every thread woven into fugu tells a story, our story, and our resilience as a people," she remarked. "When we wear and promote Ghanaian products, we create jobs for our weavers, designers, traders, and all kinds of entrepreneurs. We stimulate the local industries and the local economy and preserve our cultural heritage for future generations."

Accepting the honour, a visibly moved Wiyaala expressed deep gratitude for the minister's arduous journey to Funsi.

The 'Lioness of Africa' assured the nation of her commitment, declaring, "I have accepted this title, this honour, and I will not disappoint you. I will make the whole of Ghana proud when I go out there."

Community leaders expressed immense pride in the occasion.

Delivering the welcome address on behalf of the elders, Mr. Ernest Nwadei noted that the minister's presence signified national recognition of their traditions, explaining that "Fugu is not merely a cloth. It is a symbol of identity, dignity, hard work, creativity, and heritage."

He further used the platform to invite the minister to launch a proposed Fugu Festival in Funsi in 2027.

The event concluded with a symbolic performance by the Muliabe Women's Group, vividly depicting the art of fishing through dance amidst a rich display of local fugu craftsmanship, ultimately cementing the ministry's vision of positioning the Upper West Region as a premier destination for arts, entertainment, and heritage.

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