Gov’t to boost tourism in coastal communities through infrastructure, sanitation – Vice President

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening Ghana’s tourism sector through targeted investments in feeder roads, infrastructure, and sanitation to unlock the potential of coastal communities.

Speaking at the grand durbar of the Norvikporgbe Festival in Kedzi, a coastal community in Keta, where she was enstooled as Development Queen, she noted that communities along the coastline are uniquely positioned to benefit from tourism due to their rich natural and cultural assets.

She stressed that while tourism remains a key pillar of the national economy, its full benefits can be realised when development is driven at both the national and local levels.

The Vice President described Kedzi as a place rich in history and natural beauty, but one that requires greater development and recognition to fully harness its potential.

She noted that festivals such as Norvikporgbe go beyond cultural celebration, serving as platforms to draw attention to development opportunities and encourage collective efforts to transform local economies.

According to her, Kedzi presents opportunities for local enterprise in hospitality, food services, crafts, and guided tourism experiences, but also places a responsibility on residents to maintain standards, protect the environment, and present the community in a way that inspires confidence among visitors.

“When these conditions are met, tourism does not simply bring visitors; it creates livelihoods and sustains development,” she said, adding that the government is prioritising improvements that will make such communities more accessible and visitor-ready.

She further highlighted the role of decentralisation in driving local development, noting that district assemblies are increasingly being empowered to plan and implement priorities such as roads, sanitation, and economic activity.

This, she explained, creates a more direct pathway for communities like Kedzi to benefit from tourism, with gains retained locally.

The Vice President also underscored the importance of resolving chieftaincy disputes to ensure stability and development, warning that prolonged disputes can stall progress, while timely resolution fosters coordination and confidence.

She assured that the government will continue to collaborate with traditional authorities, local governments, and the private sector to promote investment and create opportunities, but emphasised that development requires shared responsibility.

She therefore urged residents, particularly the youth, to take an active role in protecting the environment, preserving culture, and positioning Kedzi as a viable tourism destination.

“Kedzi should not remain a hidden treasure. It should become a place that is known, valued, and developed with care,” she added.

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