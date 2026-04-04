Vice President Opoku-Agyemang enstooled as Development Queen of Kedzi

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has been enstooled as Mamaga Adzagba I, which translates to Development Queen/Precious Gem of the Kedzi Traditional Area.

The honour was conferred on her during the grand durbar of the Norvikporgbe Festival held in Kedzi, a coastal community in Keta on Saturday, April 4.

Speaking at the event, she reaffirmed the government’s commitment to boosting the tourism sector through targeted investments.

The Vice President highlighted plans to improve feeder roads, infrastructure, and sanitation, noting that coastal communities are uniquely positioned to benefit from tourism due to their rich natural and cultural assets.

"To support this, government is prioritising improvements in feeder roads, infrastructure, and sanitation so that communities become more accessible and visitor-ready."

Prof Opoku-Agyemang added that while tourism must be driven at the national level, meaningful growth can be achieved locally through improved access and sustained support for small businesses.

"At the same time, the role of local authorities in development is being strengthened. Through the decentralisation process, district assemblies are taking on greater responsibility for planning and implementing local priorities, including roles, infrastructure, sanitation, and economic activity," she said.

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