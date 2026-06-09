Vice President to launch revised National Cultural Policy today

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang will today, June 9, officially launch the Revised Ghana National Cultural Policy at the National Theatre in Accra.

The launch, scheduled for 1000 hours, is being organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s cultural development agenda and position culture as a key driver of national progress.

A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency, on Monday, in Accra, said the revised policy represented a significant milestone in Ghana’s cultural development, providing a renewed strategic framework for preserving, promoting and harnessing the nation’s rich cultural heritage for national development, social cohesion, economic growth and creative innovation.

It said the policy had been reviewed and updated to reflect contemporary national and global realities, including the expansion of the creative economy, technological advancement, cultural tourism, youth empowerment, cultural education and the protection of Ghana’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage.

The revised policy sought to place culture at the centre of sustainable development and nation-building, while creating an enabling environment for the growth of the country’s creative and cultural sectors.

The statement said the implementation of the policy was expected to strengthen cultural institutions, create opportunities for creative entrepreneurs, promote cultural diversity, enhance national identity and contribute meaningfully to the Government’s broader development agenda.

The launch is expected to attract a wide range of stakeholders, including government officials, traditional authorities, development partners, representatives of the creative and cultural industries, academia, civil society organisations, cultural practitioners and members of the diplomatic community.

“It is an important step towards advancing Ghana’s cultural aspirations and ensuring that the country’s rich heritage continues to serve as a valuable resource for development,” it said.

The statement invited the public and the media to participate in the event and support efforts aimed at promoting Ghana’s cultural heritage and creative potential.

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