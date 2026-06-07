Photo Story: Vice President visits North Industrial building collapse site

Audio By Carbonatix
The Vice President has visited the scene of the collapsed building at the North Industrial Area in Greater Accra, where emergency teams are continuing rescue and recovery operations.
Upon arrival, she was met by officials from the Ghana National Fire Service, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Ghana Police Service, and the Ghana Armed Forces, who briefed her on ongoing efforts at the site.
Prof Opoku- Agyemang toured the debris field, observing the extent of the damage and the work being carried out by rescue personnel using excavators and other heavy-duty equipment to clear rubble.
She interacted briefly with some of the emergency responders, commending their efforts as well as the neigbours as they work under challenging conditions to locate and rescue trapped victims.
The visit comes as concerns grow over construction safety and enforcement of building regulations following the collapse.
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