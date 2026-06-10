Crime

Hohoe Court jails man four years for stealing church instruments

Source: GNA  
  10 June 2026 9:40pm
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The Hohoe Circuit Court has sentenced a 27-year-old unemployed man, Mohammed Rafiu, to four years’ imprisonment for stealing musical instruments belonging to a church at Hohoe. 

Rafiu pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful entry and theft when he appeared before the court on Monday, June 8. 

Inspector Felix Kwao, Public Relations Officer of the Command, said in a statement that the incident occurred on June 5, 2026, when the convict was spotted near the Faith International Ministry Church, carrying a sack containing various items and attempting to board a vehicle. 

He said witnesses grew suspicious of Rafiu’s actions and approached him to inspect the sack's contents. 

The items found in his possession included an amplifier, an equaliser, a mixer and a crossover machine, all identified as the church's property. 

Inspector Kwao said the suspect was subsequently arrested and handed over to the Hohoe Police District Command, where he admitted to the offence during investigations. 

He urged the public to promptly report any suspicious activities to the Police for swift action. 

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