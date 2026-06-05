Photo Story: Vice President visits Accra fire scene, donates relief items to victims

Vice President Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, on Friday, June 5, visited victims of the devastating fire outbreak at the Accra Central Market and the adjoining Accra Central Police Barracks Annex, where she donated relief items and assured affected persons of government support.

She also called for a comprehensive assessment of the destruction caused by the blaze, stressing the need to identify vulnerabilities and implement measures to prevent future incidents.

The June 3 inferno, which ravaged parts of the Tudu enclave near the Accra Regional Police Headquarters, destroyed 32 rooms at the police barracks annex and consumed several market stalls, displacing dozens of families and traders.

During her visit to the scene, the Vice President inspected the extent of destruction and directed authorities to undertake a thorough assessment of the damaged properties to identify structural and systemic vulnerabilities that may have contributed to the incident.

She stressed the need for a detailed evaluation to inform measures aimed at preventing similar disasters in the future.

As part of immediate relief efforts, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang presented assorted relief items to victims, including 100 mattresses, 300 blankets, 300 mosquito nets, 30 cartons of cooking oil and clothing to support affected persons as they begin recovery efforts.

The visit also saw additional support packages announced for victims.

The Ministry of the Interior, together with the Ghana Police Service, presented GH₵15,000 in immediate cash assistance to each affected family at the police barracks annex.

The Vice President also directed officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) overseeing the relief process to prioritise the procurement of locally manufactured goods for distribution to affected persons.

Several senior government officials accompanied the Vice President during the visit, including Interior Minister Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, and the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey.

Victims who spoke at the scene appealed for sustained government support, expressing concern over accommodation, livelihoods and the loss of personal belongings following the blaze.

Eyewitness accounts at the scene suggest the fire may have been triggered by a thunder strike during heavy rains that hit parts of Accra on the night of June 3.

However, authorities say investigations are ongoing, and the exact cause of the blaze has yet to be officially established.

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