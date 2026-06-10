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Professional scouts identify talent at Dr. Grace Community League 2026

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  10 June 2026 8:59pm
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More than 500 young people from 24 communities in the Essikado-Ketan Constituency participated in the 2026 edition of the Dr. Grace Community League (GCL), a football competition organized under the auspices of the Member of Parliament, Dr Grace Ayensu Danquah, and aimed at promoting youth development, talent identification, and community engagement.

The three-month tournament brought together teams from communities including Agric, Essipon, Benyakrom, Nchaban Nkwanta, Bakado, Fijia, Diabene, Essikado, Ketan, Mpintsin, and Kojokrom.

According to the MP, the initiative was designed to provide a structured platform for young footballers to showcase their abilities through organised fixtures, professional officiating, and competitive matches.

A notable feature of this year’s competition was the presence of licensed football agents and professional scouts who attended matches to assess players for potential opportunities in professional football.

Organisers indicated that the scouting exercise was intended to create pathways for talented players from the constituency to access trials, professional evaluations, and possible contracts both locally and internationally.

Beyond football development, the league is also credited with contributing to youth engagement by providing recreational and developmental opportunities for participants.

Organisers said the competition helped promote discipline, teamwork, responsibility, and community participation among young people.

They further noted that the tournament fostered interaction and unity among participating communities, using sport as a platform to strengthen social cohesion and community pride.

The Dr. Grace Community League forms part of efforts by Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah to invest in youth development and create opportunities for young people within the Essikado-Ketan Constituency.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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