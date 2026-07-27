Majority of Ghanaians support establishment of regional tribunals — GlobalInfo Analytics poll

A majority of Ghanaian voters have expressed support for the establishment of regional tribunals, according to a new poll conducted by GlobalInfo Analytics.

The survey, released on July 27, found that 63 per cent of voters approve of the creation of the regional tribunal system, while 19 per cent oppose the move. About 17 per cent of respondents said they had no opinion on the matter.

The poll comes after Parliament passed the legislation establishing the tribunal courts, with the Act now awaiting presidential assent before it can come into force.

READ ALSO: Parliament passes Tribunals Bill, 2026

According to the findings, support for the tribunals cuts across political party lines, with 82 per cent of National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters approving of the initiative.

Among floating voters, 55 per cent backed the establishment of the tribunals, while 60 per cent of supporters of other political parties also expressed approval.

The survey further showed that 45 per cent of New Patriotic Party (NPP) voters approved of the regional tribunals, representing a plurality among respondents from the party.

Among voters who declined to disclose their political affiliation, 48 per cent supported the tribunal system.

The findings suggest broad public backing for the establishment of the regional tribunals, despite varying levels of support among different political groups.

The survey was a longitudinal telephone interview carried out from 15th to 24th July 2026 with a sample of 7,761 voters from all 16 regions in Ghana. The poll has a confidence level of 99% and a margin of error of ±1.5%.

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