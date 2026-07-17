Parliament passes Tribunals Bill, 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
Parliament has passed the Tribunals Bill, 2026, after it was read for the third time and approved in accordance with the House’s Standing Orders.
The passage of the Bill marks a key step in government’s efforts to reintroduce tribunals under a strengthened legal framework aimed at improving the administration of justice.
The legislation now awaits transmission to President John Dramani Mahama for assent before it can become law.
The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, laid the Tribunals Bill, 2026 before Parliament earlier this year.
At the time, he said the proposed law was intended to improve access to justice, reduce the backlog of cases in the courts and reintroduce tribunals with constitutional safeguards and stronger oversight mechanisms.
Following its introduction, the Bill was referred to Parliament’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee and the Judiciary Committee for detailed scrutiny and consideration before being returned to the House for debate.
With its passage by Parliament, the legislation moves a step closer to implementation, subject to presidential assent.
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