Regional Tribunals may prioritise live broadcast of public interest cases – Dzimega Jnr.

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Lawyer and engineer, Theophilus Dzimega Jnr, has suggested that the newly passed Tribunal Law could prioritise the live broadcast of "high public interest cases" as part of efforts to improve transparency in Ghana's justice delivery system.
Mr Dzimega, a member of the National Communication Team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said the use of technology in court proceedings could enhance public access to justice and strengthen confidence in the judicial process.
He argued that the establishment of the tribunal courts formed part of broader measures aimed at improving the country's judicial system and enhancing the handling of cases.
"This Act has provided a safeguard that the proceedings at the regional tribunals may be telecast live if it involves very heavy or high public interest issues," he said on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, July 18.
His comments follow the passage of the Regional Tribunals Act by Parliament, which has sparked debate among legal professionals and stakeholders.
Some legal practitioners have in recent times called for increased investment in technology within the Judicial Service, including digital systems and improved infrastructure, to enhance efficiency and accessibility in the administration of justice.
Recently, Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Kweku Tawiah Ackah-Boafo, said the time has come for Ghana to consider live-streaming some Supreme Court proceedings to improve public access and confidence in the judiciary.
READ ALSO: Supreme Court should consider live broadcasts to boost public confidence — Justice Ackah-Boafo
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