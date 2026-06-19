Technology cannot fix poor recordkeeping: PRAAD warns against ‘Automating Chaos’

The Public Records and Archives Administration Department (PRAAD) has cautioned institutions against investing in Electronic Records Management Systems (ERMS) without first establishing sound records governance structures.

It warns that technology alone cannot resolve poor records management practices.

Mr. Josiah Okyere Gyimah, Head of the Records Management Division of PRAAD, said many organisations in Ghana were pursuing digital transformation by acquiring electronic systems without addressing weaknesses in their records management programmes, resulting in the transfer of paper-based inefficiencies into digital platforms.

He said the success of any electronic records management system depended not on the software itself, but on the governance framework supporting it.

“Technology cannot compensate for weak records management practices. You cannot automate chaos and expect order,” he stated.

Mr. Gyimah was speaking on the topic: “Addressing Upstream Field Challenges: Records Management Governance and the Implementation of Electronic Records Management Systems.”

He identified three critical governance instruments required for effective records management and successful ERMS implementation as a Records Management Policy, a Records Classification Scheme, and a Records Retention and Disposal Schedule.

According to him, a records management policy provided strategic direction by defining roles and responsibilities, establishing accountability, and setting standards for records creation, maintenance, access, security, and preservation.

He explained that without a clear policy framework, staff could become uncertain about their responsibilities, leading to inconsistent practices and poor compliance.

Mr. Gyimah said records classification schemes enabled institutions to organise records systematically according to their functions and activities, making information easier to store, retrieve, and protect throughout its lifecycle.

He noted that classification structures formed the basis for folder structures, metadata, security permissions, and search functions within electronic environments.

“A common misconception is that technology will automatically organise records. In reality, a poorly organised paper system will simply become a poorly organised electronic system,” he said.

On records retention and disposal schedules, Mr. Gyimah said they determined how long records should be kept, identified records with enduring value, and authorised the lawful destruction of obsolete records.

He said retention schedules helped institutions avoid unnecessary accumulation of records, reduce storage costs, and comply with legal and administrative requirements.

He warned that organisations without retention schedules risked retaining records indefinitely, thereby increasing operational costs and legal exposure, while the premature destruction of important records could undermine institutional memory and evidence.

Mr Gyimah said the three governance instruments worked together to create a strong records management framework, with policy establishing accountability, classification schemes organising records, and retention schedules controlling their lifecycle.

He observed that many organisations assumed they had information technology problems when, in reality, they were confronted with records management challenges.

“An ERMS should support good records management practices, not replace them,” he stressed.

Mr Gyimah urged institutions seeking digital transformation to first undertake records management assessments, develop or update records management policies, establish classification schemes, and prepare retention and disposal schedules before deploying electronic systems.

He also called for staff training, clear assignment of responsibilities, and the organisation of legacy records to ensure electronic records management investments delivered improved accountability, transparency, efficiency, and service delivery.

Mr Gyimah said strengthening records governance structures was essential if Ghanaian institutions were to achieve meaningful digital transformation, preserve institutional memory, and enhance public sector performance.

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