Tourism Minister advocates expansion of Vodza Regatta in Volta region to boost coastal tourism

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has called for the expansion of the Vodza Regatta concept to other coastal communities in the Volta Region as part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s tourism sector.
According to the Minister, the success of the Vodza Regatta demonstrates the potential of community-based festivals to drive local economic growth and attract visitors.
She indicated that extending similar events to neighbouring coastal towns would help diversify tourism activities and increase patronage across the region.
She noted that the initiative forms part of a broader strategy to promote lesser-known destinations and ensure that tourism development benefits more communities.
The Minister stressed that coastal towns along the Volta Region possess unique cultural and natural assets that can be harnessed through structured events and proper promotion.
Ghana Tourism Authority has already been working with stakeholders to enhance the Vodza Regatta, which features canoe racing, cultural displays and other recreational activities during the Easter festivities.
The Minister further highlighted the need for improved infrastructure, including access roads, sanitation facilities and visitor reception centres, to support the anticipated growth in tourist arrivals.
She added that capacity building for local operators would also be critical to sustaining the initiative.
The proposed expansion is expected to position the Volta Region as a key destination for coastal and cultural tourism while creating employment opportunities for residents in participating communities.
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