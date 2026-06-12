Panama World Cup 2026 team guide

The plan

La Marea Roja arrive in full voice. After their historic World Cup debut at Russia 2018, they mean business this time round, and want to progress from the group. With Michael Murillo leading from the back, youngster Kadir Barría ready to explode into the mainstream and captain Aníbal Godoy still the heart and soul of the team, Panama are ready to write a new chapter.

This is a more mature team than the one from 2018. Under coach Thomas Christiansen they have developed a pragmatic style of play with an organised defence, quick transitions and plenty of physicality. They usually play 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 with Murillo the leading figure at right-back, and a double pivot of Aníbal Godoy, who wins the ball, and Adalberto Carrasquilla, who can use it. In attack, Ismael Díaz and José Fajardo are sharp-shooting speedsters.

Panama topped their Concacaf group in qualifying, conceding just four goals in the final group phase and sealing their spot at the finals with a 3-0 win against El Salvador last November. They’ve improved in possession and arrive in North America full of confidence off the back of reaching the quarter-finals of the 2024 Copa América and the final of the 2023 Gold Cup.

“Our faith moves mountains,” said Christiansen. “To be at the World Cup for the second time, we want to improve on 2018 and compete like never before.” Godoy agrees: “We will give everything. This group is united and hungry to make history.”

The realistic aim is to make it out of the group. Christiansen will want to prove they have the discipline to avoid a repeat of the 2018 6-1 thrashing by England, who are group opponents once more. A spot in the last 16 is the dream. The dressing room believes it is possible.

The coach

Thomas Christiansen has been in charge since 2020. The Dane started his playing career in Barcelona’s B team and spent much of it in Spain. He shone as a coach in Cyprus before stints with Leeds and Union Saint-Gilloise. The 53-year-old has transformed Panama into a competitive team, taking them to the 2023 Gold Cup final, 2024 Copa América quarter-finals and now their second World Cup. “We want to compete and get out of the group. The selección is more than ready,” Christiansen says. His team will not fear anybody.

Star player

Michael Murillo is Panama’s talisman on the right of the defence. Photograph: Silvia Izquierdo/AP

Michael Murillo is Panama’s talisman. The 30-year-old Besiktas right-back has more than 90 caps and has played in the MLS, Belgium, France and now Turkey. Quick off the mark, good one-on-one and a threat in the opposing box, he will be key to any Panama success. His leadership and experience in top leagues has made him a captain without the armband. He grew up in Colón, sharing a room with his mother and siblings but, while baseball was the family’s favourite sport, he chose football and wanted to provide. Now a national treasure, he has never forgotten his roots: “Be proud of your family, fight for your family and believe in your family,” he says.

One to watch

Kadir Barría. The powerful striker joined Botafogo before he had made his senior debut with Panama. The 18-year-old from Panama City has pace in abundance and a nose for goal. He earned his first cap this year and is already a reliable scorer in Brazil’s top flight, recently extending his contract at Botafogo until 2029. Little known outside Panama and Brazil, Barría could find fame at this World Cup – probably off the bench.

Unsung hero

With more than 155 caps – a national record – Aníbal Godoy is the most experienced member of this Panama squad. At the age of 36 he remains the person Thomas Christiansen can rely on to do the dirty work: winning the ball back, covering space and organising those around him. The San Diego midfielder isn’t one to grab the headlines but his graft allows others such as Adalberto Carrasquilla to shine. Godoy is highly respected within the Panama dressing room – it would not be the same without him.

Probable starting XI

5-2-3 Mosquera; Davis, Andrade, Córdoba, Ramos, Murillo; Godoy, Carrasquilla; Díaz, Fajardo, José Rodríguez.

What to expect from fans at games? ‘La Marea Roja’ (the Red Wave) are some of the most passionate fans in Concacaf. They are loud and proud, but respectful too. After eight years of waiting for another opportunity to go to a World Cup, they will travel in their numbers: Copa Airlines – who will fly the team out in a red and white plane – are putting on special flights to the United States, Canada and Mexico. Watch out for the sombreros.

This article is part of JoySports' collaboration with The Guardian. The cooperation enables readers to access team news, previews, and more from all 48 teams that qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.