England World Cup 2026 team guide

The plan

Qualifying was a doddle. England cruised through it, recording eight wins from eight games, 22 goals scored and none conceded, but the opposition was hardly taxing. As so often the question is how the Three Lions will fare when they come up against the very best in a knockout tie.

Over to Thomas Tuchel, then. Brought in after a series of near misses under Sir Gareth Southgate, the German has been tasked with getting England over the line, ending 60 years of hurt for the men’s side. The aim, Tuchel said at his unveiling in October 2024, is to “to try and put a second star on the shirt”. But the former Chelsea manager is realistic about his side’s hopes this summer. “I don’t see why we should burden ourselves that we are the big favourites,” Tuchel said during the qualifying campaign. “When did we last win it? Let’s go step by step.”

It has not been the easiest build. There have been some missteps under Tuchel – performances against Andorra and Senegal last summer drew a negative response – but there have been some fine outings. England are good when they have a shared purpose. Tuchel has talked about building a brotherhood. He has looked to implement the right culture in the camp and he has a talented squad. Sprung a few surprises with his final 26-man squad, leaving out players such as Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold, but taking Ivan Toney.

Expect England to line up in a 4-2-3-1 system. They have enviable attacking options, a host of No10s and Declan Rice, one of the best midfielders in the world. There are, however, question marks over the defensive options and, as ever, fitness concerns over key players. As for Tuchel’s relationship with Jude Bellingham, that will need to be handled carefully. If the Real Madrid midfielder is in the mood, after all, he could be the player who helps England lift the trophy.

The coach

A German managing England? It might be jarring to some, but the thing about Thomas Tuchel is that he is an Anglophile. He gets the culture and he is one of the best managers in the world. Tuchel won league titles with Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain, while winning the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 showcased his mastery of knockout football. However, this is his first foray into international football. Southgate was outstanding at creating the right environment during a tournament. Can Tuchel, who recently extended his contract through to Euro 2028, make sure that the shirt does not feel heavy?

Star player

Harry Kane is England’s record goalscorer and the captain is still the team’s inspiration. Photograph: Dustin Markland/Shutterstock

To think that there were doubts over Harry Kane’s England future when he was substituted during the defeat to Spain during the final of Euro 2024. The striker laboured through that tournament, his performances those of a player who was clearly not at 100%, but he remains the team’s inspiration and leader. Quite simply, England do not function without their captain and record goalscorer. Tuchel needs Kane to be fresh. The Bayern Munich striker has had another prolific season and a strong World Cup will put him in contention for the Ballon d’Or.

One to watch

England are not short of No10s but the one who has caught the eye under Tuchel is Morgan Rogers. The Aston Villa attacker produced a breakout display in last September’s 5-0 win over Serbia in Belgrade and is valued for his work on and off the ball. Tuchel loves Rogers’s counterpressing. It could mean the 23-year-old, a self-confessed football obsessive, is above the likes of Bellingham and Eberechi Eze in the pecking order. Big names to keep out, but Rogers is confident. “I still think the way I was as a kid, I still think I’m that person now, wanting to show my freedom in the way I play,” he says.

Unsung hero

Declan and who? For so long the question was who should play next to Rice in midfield? Southgate could not come up with the answer after Kalvin Phillips drifted from view, but Tuchel has Elliot Anderson. The Nottingham Forest midfielder is quite the find. He has gone from strength to strength since making his senior debut last September. Wanted by Manchester City and Manchester United, Anderson is already a certain starter for England. "He is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League,” Tuchel says. “That's why he is with us and starting for us. He is a very complete and mobile midfielder.”

Probable starting XI

(4-2-3-1) Pickford; James, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane.

What to expect from fans at games?

Get ready for the rest of the world to pretend not to know that “It’s coming home” is an ironic, self-deprecating line about years of failure. The yearning goes on but while England are usually well supported at tournaments this one has brought plenty of gripes over the cost. The Football Supporters’ Association have branded ticket prices “scandalous” and February brought news that England will not sell out their official FA allocation if they reach the final. Fan groups have hit out at the greed, calling this the rip-off World Cup.

This article is part of JoySports' collaboration with The Guardian. The cooperation enables readers to access team news, previews, and more from all 48 teams that qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.