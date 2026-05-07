Tourism Minister calls for increased investment in Ghana’s creative sector

The Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has called for greater investment in Ghana’s creative industry, stressing the need to recognise creative professionals as major contributors to national development and cultural diplomacy.

Speaking during a meeting with Harmonious Chorale, the Minister expressed concern over the persistent lack of corporate sponsorship and inadequate support for practitioners within the sector, particularly those involved in specialised productions such as choral music and children-focused performances.

She noted that despite the immense talent within the industry, many creative professionals continue to struggle for recognition and financial backing.

According to her, there must be a deliberate national effort to reposition the creative arts as a strategic tool for promoting Ghana’s cultural heritage and enhancing the country’s image on the global stage.

The Minister further praised Harmonious Chorale for consistently projecting Ghana positively through music and cultural performance internationally.

She also reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to supporting the group ahead of its participation in the Festival of Orthodox Church Music in Poland, describing the engagement as an opportunity to further showcase Ghanaian creativity and cultural excellence to the world.

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