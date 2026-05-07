Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has called for greater investment in Ghana’s creative industry, stressing the need to recognise creative professionals as major contributors to national development and cultural diplomacy.
Speaking during a meeting with Harmonious Chorale, the Minister expressed concern over the persistent lack of corporate sponsorship and inadequate support for practitioners within the sector, particularly those involved in specialised productions such as choral music and children-focused performances.
She noted that despite the immense talent within the industry, many creative professionals continue to struggle for recognition and financial backing.
According to her, there must be a deliberate national effort to reposition the creative arts as a strategic tool for promoting Ghana’s cultural heritage and enhancing the country’s image on the global stage.
The Minister further praised Harmonious Chorale for consistently projecting Ghana positively through music and cultural performance internationally.
She also reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to supporting the group ahead of its participation in the Festival of Orthodox Church Music in Poland, describing the engagement as an opportunity to further showcase Ghanaian creativity and cultural excellence to the world.
Latest Stories
-
2026 U20 WWCQ: Black Princesses arrive in Kampala ahead of Uganda second leg
21 minutes
-
Asutifi South launches support for pregnant girls to curb stigma, dropout rates
24 minutes
-
GMA raises concern over naming of doctors in Charles Amissah death report, calls for focus on systemic gaps
25 minutes
-
GMA calls for sustained investment in health system following Charles Amissah’s death report
27 minutes
-
GMA calls for fairness and due process over disciplinary action in Charles Amissah report
37 minutes
-
Tourism Minister calls for increased investment in Ghana’s creative sector
38 minutes
-
Driver arrested after chasing down child cyclist on footpath
42 minutes
-
Police crack Bolga robbery gang, retrieve AK47 and 87 rounds of ammunition
44 minutes
-
Top BJP leader’s aide shot dead in violence after Indian state election
44 minutes
-
Islamic State-linked women arrive home in Australia from Syria
45 minutes
-
Six arrested for impersonating security personnel in Agona Swedru
47 minutes
-
6 arrested for allegedly impersonating security operatives at Agona Akwakwa
48 minutes
-
Dr Joshua Zaato says “No Bed Syndrome” is becoming an excuse for health system failures
48 minutes
-
Bank of Ghana exposure to government debt raises independence concerns – CERPA
52 minutes
-
UBIDS launches maiden Economic and Social Policy Dialogue to tackle youth unemployment
54 minutes