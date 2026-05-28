Tempane: Three suspects arrested over deadly Worinyanga attacks 

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man and a violent attack on the elected chief of the Tindorunga community.

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at Worinyanga in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region.

The suspects, named by the police as Majeed Bawumya, 34, Milla Justice, 27, and Majeed Awudu, 20, were arrested during a police operation carried out on May 26, 2026, at about 6:00 a.m.

The Upper East Regional Police Command in a statement dated May 28, 2026, said a search conducted at the residence of Majeed Bawumya Agbango, also known as Atan Majeed, led to the retrieval of a BRUNI MOD 92 Cal. 8mmK pistol, several sharp objects, GH¢600 cash and three mobile phones believed to be connected to the crime.

The arrests followed violent attacks that occurred in Worinyanga ahead of the enskinment of Sambin Halidu as chief of Tindorunga.

Preliminary investigations by the police indicate that about a month ago, kingmakers of Worinyanga presented three candidates, including Sambin Halidu, to the Overlord of Bawku, Naba Zugraan Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, for vetting and possible enskinment.

However, members of an opposing faction, including suspect Majeed Bawumya Agbango alias Atan Majeed, allegedly protested against the selection of Sambin Halidu and threatened to disrupt the ceremony scheduled for May 26, 2026.

On May 25, 2026, suspect Alhassan Sabrina and other accomplices currently at large allegedly met at the residence of Majeed Bawumya Agbango in Worinyanga, where plans were allegedly hatched to disrupt the ceremony.

Attack on family house

According to the police, at about 3:00 a.m. on May 26, while Sambin Halidu and his family were preparing for the enskinment ceremony, the suspects, armed with offensive weapons including a pistol, reportedly stormed the house and fired indiscriminately.

The attackers also allegedly set ablaze a Mitsubishi 4x4 vehicle with registration number GE 1115-13 belonging to the family.

Some persons sustained injuries during the attack.

One of the victims, Iddrisu Sumaila, who suffered gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Upper East Regional Police Command has assured residents of its commitment to maintaining law and order in the area.

The Command urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with ongoing investigations as efforts continue to apprehend other suspects currently on the run.

The statement was signed by the Upper East Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Abdul-Rahman Sumaila.

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