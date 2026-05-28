The age when the body starts ageing faster

Health advice for before and after age 50 – What a recent study is teaching us

For many years, scientists assumed that ageing happens gradually over time. However, newer studies are revealing a different picture. A recent study (reference below) suggests ageing may not happen steadily throughout life. Instead, there may be a key turning point when the body begins to age faster -around the age of 50, where many biological changes in the body accelerate. This may help explain why many people start noticing more health challenges in their 50s compared to the 30s or early 40s.

What the researchers did and what they found

In the study published in Cell, researchers analyzed tissue samples from people aged between about 14 and 68 years. Using advanced laboratory techniques, they identified and measured more than 12,000 proteins across multiple organs and tissues in the body. Proteins are important molecules that perform many functions in the body, and changes in their levels can provide clues about what is happening inside our cells and tissues. When the researchers examined how these proteins changed with age, they observed that many ageing-related biological changes appeared to become more pronounced during midlife, specifically around age 50. In other words, some biological processes associated with ageing may accelerate during this stage of life.

Some parts of the body age faster

Another interesting finding from the study was that not all organs age at the same rate. Some tissues showed stronger ageing-related changes than others. In particular, the researchers observed significant ageing-related protein changes in the aorta, the body’s main artery that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body, and generally blood vessels. This is important because the health of our blood vessels plays a major role in conditions such as: heart disease, stroke, and hypertension conditions that have become very common globally.

Implications for midlife and all ages

The study’s findings show that midlife may be a critical turning point for health. This makes prevention even more important.

Healthy living should start early: If ageing accelerates around 50, then waiting until that age to start taking care of your health may be too late. Healthy habits should ideally begin much earlier. These include but not limited to, eating a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, staying physically active, limiting excessive alcohol, avoiding smoking and managing stress. The earlier these habits begin, the greater their long-term benefits. Midlife health checks matter: In many communities, people only visit a health facility when they feel sick. But many chronic diseases develop silently over many years. Regular screening can help detect problems early and early detection can prevent complications later in life. Protecting heart health is essential: Because the study highlights ageing-related changes in blood vessels, protecting heart health should be a priority. Healthy eating, regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight and routine medical check-ups can all help protect the cardiovascular system and reduce the risk of chronic diseases later in life.

Ageing is a natural part of life, but science is helping us better understand how the body changes over time. Research suggests that midlife may represent an important period when many biological ageing processes become more pronounced. The encouraging news is that the way we live before and during this stage of life can strongly influence how healthy we remain later in life. In other words, healthy ageing does not start at 50- it begins much earlier.

Written by Dr. Laurene Boateng (PhD, RD)

Dr. Laurene Boateng is a Registered Dietitian and Senior Lecturer in the Department of Dietetics, University of Ghana. She is the founder and editor-in-chief of Full Proof Nutrition, a Nutrition Consultancy committed to providing reliable, evidence-based, and practical healthy eating advice through its website www.fullproofnutrition.com. Click here to join Full Proof Nutrition WhatsApp channel to receive more educative content. Send us a mail on fullproofnutrition@gmail.com. Grab a copy of my book on healthy eating – available now on Selar (Buy HEALTHY EATING MADE SIMPLE by Laurene Boateng on Selar) and Amazon ( https://amzn.eu/d/6i9OeVb ).

Reference

Ding, Y., Zuo, Y., Zhang, B., Fan, Y., Xu, G., Cheng, Z., ... & Liu, G. H. (2025). Comprehensive human proteome profiles across a 50-year lifespan reveal aging trajectories and signatures. Cell, 188(20), 5763-5784.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.