Ageing and Longevity: Lessons from a 109-year-old

I am intrigued by stories about healthy ageing and longevity. My readings consistently show that people who live the longest often follow relatively simple lifestyles shaped by diet, physical activity, strong social relationships, purposeful living, and mental well-being. Interestingly, many of these practices are not new. They have been embedded in traditional ways of life for generations. While modern medicine has helped increase life expectancy worldwide, many people are now asking a deeper question: how can we live longer while remaining healthy, active, independent, and mentally sharp?

In this blog, I reflect on the nutrition principles of a 109-year-old woman, Madam Comfort Agyeiwaa, from Ghana’s Eastern Region whose story appears to mirror many of the principles that modern science increasingly associates with healthy ageing. I came across her story in a YouTube video shared by UTV Ghana (see link in reference below). Her life serves as a reminder that the foundations of longevity may not necessarily lie in expensive supplements or complex interventions, but perhaps in the consistent everyday habits and lifestyles that have sustained communities for generations.

Greens and local staples

One of the most consistent messages from long-living populations around the world is the importance of diets based on traditional, minimally processed foods. The 109-year-old woman explained that she grew and ate fresh greens and plantains, staples that have nourished many Ghanaian households for generations. Plantains, particularly when eaten green, are a good source of complex resistant starch. This starch does not just fill the stomach; it feeds the "good" bacteria in the gut, leading to a healthy microbiome. A healthy gut microbiome is the primary producer of serotonin, the chemical responsible for mood stability and cognitive clarity. Similarly, leafy green vegetables play a crucial role. They are rich in folate, vitamins, antioxidants, and phytochemicals that help protect cells from oxidative stress and inflammation, two key biological processes involved in ageing.

Sustainable nutrition backyard gardens

Another striking aspect of the woman’s story is her reliance on backyard farming. Growing food at home was not just a means of survival but also way of life that ensured access to fresh and nutritious foods. Backyard gardens support longevity in several key ways;

Firstly, they provide direct access to fresh produce. Foods harvested from a garden are often richer in nutrients because they are consumed soon after harvesting, without long storage or transportation.

Secondly, gardening promotes regular physical activity. Activities such as planting, watering, and harvesting involve movement that keeps muscles and joints active. Unlike structured exercise routines, these activities are integrated naturally into daily life.

Also, gardening can improve mental wellbeing. Spending time outdoors, caring for plants, and connecting with nature can reduce stress and improve mood.

Nutrition psychiatry

Perhaps the most profound lesson from the 109-year-old woman extends beyond food. She emphasises the importance of not trespassing into other people’s territories and not taking what does not belong to you. In Ghanaian culture, this reflects the idea of good character (suban) and respect for social harmony. Living with integrity and avoiding unnecessary conflict helps maintain peace within the community. Thus, our centenarian’s advice about respecting boundaries and maintaining good character reflects not only moral wisdom but also a strategy for preserving physical and mental well-being.

Final Thoughts

Longevity is often viewed as a mystery or a result of genetics. Yet stories like that of this 109-year-old woman from Ghana’s Eastern Region remind us that the foundations of long life may lie in simple daily habits. Eating traditional foods rich in greens and local staples, maintaining a close relationship with nature through backyard gardens, and living with integrity and peace within the community are practices that support both physical and mental health.

As modern science continues to study ageing, it increasingly confirms what many traditional cultures have long understood: healthy ageing is shaped not only by diet but also by lifestyle factors such as physical activity, sleep, social relationships, and stress management. Large population studies and meta-analyses consistently show that these behaviours are strongly associated with increased longevity and better health in old age. Interested in her story, see the link in her reference below, specifically from time 23 minutes – 27 minutes. Wishing Madam Comfort Agyeiwaa more healthy years ahead and kudos to the UTV team for the coverage!

Written by Dr. Laurene Boateng (PhD, RD)

Dr. Laurene Boateng is a Registered Dietitian and Senior Lecturer in the Department of Dietetics, University of Ghana. She is the founder and editor-in-chief of Full Proof Nutrition, a Nutrition Consultancy committed to providing reliable, evidence-based, and practical healthy eating advice through its website www.fullproofnutrition.com. Click here to join Full Proof Nutrition WhatsApp channel to receive more educative content. Send us a mail on fullproofnutrition@gmail.com. Grab a copy of my book on healthy eating – available now on Selar (Buy HEALTHY EATING MADE SIMPLE by Laurene Boateng on Selar) and Amazon ( https://amzn.eu/d/6i9OeVb ).

Reference

UTV Ghana. (2026). 109-year-old woman shares secrets to long life [Video]. YouTube. https://youtu.be/J683ClaLEoY

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.