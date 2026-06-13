WAEC rules out exception for 154 Sekondi College students barred from exam

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has justified its decision to bar 154 Sekondi College students from writing Thursday’s Chemistry theory and objective examinations, maintaining that its regulations do not allow candidates who arrive late to enter the examination hall after the designated reporting time.

The explanation comes in response to appeals from the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of Sekondi College, which has urged WAEC to provide the affected students with another opportunity to sit the paper. The PTA stated that the students were delayed by heavy rainfall and were subsequently refused entry by an external invigilator.

WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi, emphasised that the examination is conducted simultaneously across several countries in the West African sub-region. As a result, strict adherence to examination rules is necessary to preserve the credibility and integrity of the process.

He explained that although severe weather conditions could warrant concern in certain situations, initial reports received by WAEC suggested that the students were already on campus and did not need to travel far to reach the examination venue.

“The information reaching us indicates that some were at the ICT lab, some were in the classroom, some were in the dormitories; they didn’t have to travel any distance to get to the examination hall."

“And mind you, there were others who were in there already and were writing, according to the report that we received. So, obviously, something may have gone wrong to make some of them not want to get into the examination hall early enough to start the exam.”

In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Kapi further stated that the affected candidates would not be offered a special resit opportunity and would instead have to wait for the next available examination cycle.

“They will only have a chance to rewrite in another cycle of examination. So, for example, if we are going to conduct a NOV/DEC this year, they are at liberty to register and write,” he stated.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion among parents and education stakeholders, with some advocating for a more compassionate approach given the circumstances that contributed to the students’ late arrival.

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