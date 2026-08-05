WAEC asks schools to submit evidence of alleged BECE result discrepancies

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has urged schools and parents raising concerns over the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results to provide evidence to support their claims.

The appeal follows allegations by the Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS) that some candidates received grades for subjects they did not register for, while others obtained results that do not reflect their academic performance.

Speaking on Joy FM's Super Morning Show, WAEC Head of Public Affairs John Kapi said the Council was prepared to investigate any genuine concerns but could not act on unverified claims.

"In the first place, when you talk about correcting issues, we need to have those issues raised," he said.

Responding specifically to claims that some candidates were awarded grades in subjects they never registered for, Mr Kapi said WAEC would require documentary evidence before determining whether any error had occurred.

"Somebody will say they got a grade for a subject that they did not register. I wonder how that can happen. Unless we see the evidence, it'll be difficult for us to just speak in a vacuum," he stated.

Mr Kapi acknowledged that WAEC does not claim to be infallible, noting that the Council publishes examination results as provisional to allow room for the investigation and correction of genuine errors where necessary.

He also clarified that the Council's ongoing investigations into examination malpractice are separate from the concerns being raised by the Association of Private Schools.

Asked whether WAEC had proactively contacted schools following complaints circulating on social media and other platforms, Mr Kapi said the Council was preparing a detailed public statement explaining the examination and results-processing procedures.

"Out of 620,000 candidates, where do you start from and where do you stop? Whom do you write to and whom do you not write to?" he asked.

GNAPS has called on WAEC to conduct an urgent audit of the results, arguing that any administrative or technical errors should be corrected to ensure candidates receive the grades they earned.

Mr Kapi encouraged affected schools and candidates to use WAEC's established review procedures to enable the Council to investigate and, where necessary, rectify verified discrepancies.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.