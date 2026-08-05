DVLA expands nationwide footprint from 33 to 57 offices; 10 more set for commissioning

Audio By Carbonatix
The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has significantly expanded its nationwide presence, increasing the number of its operational offices from 33 to 57 within the past year, according to its Chief Executive Officer, Julius Neequaye Kotey.
He disclosed that 10 additional offices have also been completed and are awaiting commissioning as part of the Authority's drive to improve access to its services across the country.
"Coming into office, we had 33 DVLA offices. I have added 24 in the space of one and a half years; we have commissioned the 24 new offices, and as I speak with you, 10 more are ready for commissioning," he said.
Mr Kotey explained that the expansion forms part of the DVLA's strategy to decentralise its operations and make its services more accessible to motorists and vehicle owners, particularly those who previously had to travel long distances to access them.
He made the remarks during an interview on Joy FM's SMS programme while discussing the Authority's new smart number plate and vehicle licensing regime.
According to the DVLA CEO, the decentralisation initiative is a key component of the Authority's broader modernisation agenda aimed at improving efficiency, convenience and service delivery nationwide.
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