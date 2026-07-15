DVLA opens Tumu office, launches ‘U-T’ number plate, cracks down on ‘Goro Boys’

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has inaugurated a new district office in Tumu in the Upper West Region, bringing essential licensing and vehicle registration services closer to residents of the Sissala East and Sissala West municipalities and neighbouring communities.

The new office, the 22nd commissioned under the current DVLA Board, eliminates the need for residents to travel approximately 142 kilometres to Wa to access services.

Beginning Wednesday, the facility will provide a full range of DVLA services, including vehicle registration, motorcycle licensing, driver testing and roadworthiness certification. It will also issue a new vehicle registration series, U-T (Upper West–Tumu), exclusively for vehicles registered at the Tumu office.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA, Julius Neequaye Kotey, warned residents against dealing with middlemen, popularly known as 'goro boys', who illegally charge clients to facilitate services.

"We do not want any goro in this office. Do not pay one pesewa more than the official fees. Anyone who demands money must be reported," he said.

Mr Kotey disclosed that appointment letters had already been issued to qualified local residents to work at the new office, with copies presented to the Upper West Regional Minister, Charles Lwanga Puozuing, for onward distribution to nominees from the Traditional Authority, Municipal Assembly, Regional Minister and the area's Member of Parliament.

"Wherever we establish a DVLA office, we ensure that qualified, competent and capable local people are given the opportunity to work there," he stated.

The CEO said the new office would offer the same range of services available at the Authority's larger branches in Accra, Kumasi and other parts of the country.

"Everything that is done in Accra and elsewhere will now be available here in Tumu," he assured.

He also appealed to the Upper West Regional Minister and the Sissala East Municipal Assembly to improve security and install additional lighting to enable the office to operate around the clock.

"If you can provide us with enhanced lighting and adequate security, we can make this a 24-hour office," Mr Kotey said, adding that satellite offices would eventually be established to improve service delivery across the region.

He further revealed that the Tumu Kuoro had donated land for the construction of a permanent DVLA office.

"Next year, we intend to include the construction of a permanent office for the good people of Tumu in our approved development plans," he announced.

The commissioning also marked the launch of the new U-T vehicle registration series.

"This represents Upper West Tumu. The U-T number plate will be issued only from this office," the CEO explained.

Upper West Regional Minister Charles Lwanga Puozuing described the opening of the office as a significant milestone in the government's decentralisation agenda aimed at bringing public services closer to citizens.

"This is an important milestone in our efforts to ensure that essential government services are accessible to the people," he said.

He urged residents to protect and maintain the facility, stressing that its long-term success depended on community ownership.

"A building alone is not enough; we must sustain it. I urge the people of Tumu to take ownership of this facility," he said.

Mr Puozuing also disclosed that discussions were underway with the DVLA to establish another office in the Jirapa Municipality.

Representing the Tumu Paramount Chief, youth leader Godfred Baveru Kanton said the establishment of the office would contribute to improved road safety in the area.

"Our greatest joy is the hope this office gives us for safer roads. A helmet can make the difference between life and death in the event of an accident," he said, recalling the Traditional Council's earlier ban on riding motorcycles without helmets.

The Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive, Adamu Yakubu Cadet, described the commissioning as evidence of the government's commitment to equitable service delivery.

"Every institution eventually faces a simple test: does it serve only where it is convenient, or does it serve where it is needed? Today, in Tumu, the DVLA has answered that question with action rather than words," he said.

Mr Cadet noted that the office would stimulate economic activity by supporting businesses involved in driver training, vehicle inspection, insurance and transport services.

He added that the facility would strengthen law enforcement by making it easier to trace stolen vehicles and investigate hit-and-run cases.

The Municipal Assembly has also partnered with the Eye Clinic at Tumu Hospital to conduct mandatory eye examinations for licence applicants locally, eliminating the need for residents to travel elsewhere for the service.

"We urge drivers to register their vehicles, renew their licences and obtain roadworthiness certificates. Let us take advantage of this opportunity," Mr Cadet appealed.

Mr Kotey concluded by urging motorists and riders to comply with road traffic regulations now that DVLA services were readily available in Tumu.

"From tomorrow, register your vehicles here. Register your motorcycles here. Obtain your driver's licences here. Let us comply with the law and ensure that nobody is found driving or riding without a valid licence or registration," he said.

He stressed that the Authority's objective extended beyond issuing licences and registrations.

"A driver's licence must represent genuine competence, and vehicle registration must represent genuine roadworthiness. Nothing less will protect lives on our roads," he said.

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