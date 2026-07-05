DVLA warns public against fake fine payment messages

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has cautioned motorists and the general public against a fraudulent scheme in which scammers send fake text messages requesting recipients to pay supposed DVLA fines through unauthorised online platforms.

The Authority said it had observed an increase in the circulation of deceptive SMS messages containing links to fraudulent websites designed to deceive unsuspecting vehicle owners into making payments under the false impression that they were settling penalties imposed by the DVLA.

According to the Authority, recipients who follow the links are directed to counterfeit websites where they are prompted to pay alleged traffic or licensing fines. In some instances, the fraudsters lure victims with claims of discounted penalties or threaten immediate sanctions if payment is not made within a specified period.

In a statement, the DVLA described the messages as fraudulent and urged the public to disregard them.

“The DVLA does not offer discounts on fines. Any SMS, website, platform, or person claiming to offer discounted DVLA fines is fraudulent,” the Authority stated.

The Authority further clarified that all legitimate online payments for its services are processed exclusively through the Government of Ghana's official payment platform, Ghana.gov.gh, while its only official website is dvla.gov.gh.

It, therefore, advised motorists not to click on suspicious links, disclose personal or financial information, or make payments through websites or digital platforms purporting to represent the Authority without verification.

The DVLA encouraged the public to confirm the authenticity of any communication relating to fines or vehicle licensing through its official website, accredited DVLA offices or recognised communication channels before making any payment.

It also appealed to members of the public who receive suspicious text messages claiming to originate from the Authority to report them promptly to the nearest DVLA office or the appropriate law enforcement agency to facilitate investigations and help curb the activities of cybercriminals.

The Authority reiterated its commitment to protecting motorists from fraud and ensuring that all DVLA transactions are conducted through secure, transparent and officially approved channels.

The latest advisory comes amid a growing number of online impersonation scams targeting users of government and financial services, prompting authorities to intensify public education on cybersecurity and safe online payment practices.

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