DVLA commissions 24-hour service office at Dome, announces new digital number plate system

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has expanded its service delivery with the commissioning of a new 24-hour office at Dome in Achimota, as part of efforts to improve efficiency and make vehicle and driver licensing services more accessible to the public.

The facility was commissioned on Thursday, July 23, 2026, by the Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA, Julius Neequaye Kotey, who said the move forms part of the Authority’s broader digital transformation agenda.

According to him, the reforms are aimed at making DVLA services faster, more secure and more convenient for motorists and vehicle owners across the country.

Mr Kotey also announced that the DVLA will introduce a new vehicle number plate system within the next month to address challenges associated with the growing demand for vehicle registrations.

"Under the current system, each number plate prefix can generate about 10,000 unique registration numbers. The new system, however, will significantly increase capacity, allowing each prefix to produce up to 6.7 million registration numbers."

The DVLA CEO said the expanded capacity will provide a long-term solution to registration limitations as vehicle ownership continues to increase.

The new number plates will also incorporate digital features that will allow authorised personnel to scan and access relevant vehicle and driver information.

Once scanned, the system will provide details such as driver licence information and vehicle roadworthiness certification, a development the Authority believes will improve enforcement and enhance road safety.

Mr Kotey further disclosed that the newly commissioned private testing station will assess vehicles to ensure they meet required safety standards before being permitted on Ghana’s roads.

He explained that the facility will inspect both compliant vehicles and those that fail initial assessments, helping to strengthen the country’s vehicle inspection regime.

The DVLA CEO said the introduction of 24-hour services and digital innovations demonstrates the Authority’s commitment to improving customer experience, strengthening regulatory oversight and supporting government’s wider digitalisation agenda.

The reforms come as the DVLA continues efforts to modernise its operations and reduce challenges associated with vehicle registration, licensing and roadworthiness certification.

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