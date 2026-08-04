2026 BECE candidates to select maximum of two category A schools under new CSSPS guidelines

Candidates who sat this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will be allowed to select a maximum of two Category A schools for placement into Senior High Schools (SHSs) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions under the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

The directive is contained in the 2026 SHS/TVET School Selection and CSSPS Placement Guide issued jointly by the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service (GES), and the Ghana TVET Service. The guide was released on August 3, 2026.

Under the guidelines, candidates are required to select eight schools in order of preference and indicate their preferred programmes as well as whether they wish to attend as boarding or day students.

The guide states that candidates may choose not more than two Category A schools and up to three Category B schools. The remaining three choices must be selected from Category C schools. It also states that no candidate is permitted to select the same school more than once.

The GES explained that placement under the CSSPS is not based on aggregate score alone. It said automatic placement takes into account a candidate's aggregate, programme of choice, boarding or day preference, and the availability of vacancy.

"Your aggregate is important, but it is not the only factor," the guide states.

The guide also advises candidates to rank their schools carefully, with their first choice being the school they most wish to attend.

On accommodation, candidates are allowed to select a maximum of five boarding schools and three day schools. It further advises candidates to choose day schools that are within reasonable travelling distance from their homes.

Candidates who are successfully placed will receive a placement slip showing their assigned school, programme, boarding or day status, and reporting date. They are required to print the slip and present it when reporting to their assigned schools.

The release of the guidelines comes ahead of the 2026 SHS placement exercise, which is expected to place thousands of BECE candidates into secondary institutions across the country. The CSSPS has been the primary mechanism for SHS placements since its introduction, designed to ensure fairness and transparency in the selection process.

Parents and candidates have been advised to study the guide carefully and seek clarification from the CSSPS Secretariat or their schools if they have any questions about the selection process.

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