2,722 BECE results under investigation as WAEC cracks down on exam malpractice

Thousands of candidates who sat the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) remain uncertain about their academic fate after the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) withheld the results of 2,722 candidates in a subject over suspected examination malpractice.

The Council announced on Wednesday the release of provisional results for the 2026 BECE for School Candidates. However, it said the affected candidates, drawn from 229 schools, will have to wait until investigations are completed before their results are either released or cancelled.

According to WAEC, “the subject results of 2,722 candidates from 229 schools have been withheld for further scrutiny. The withheld results may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of investigations by August 31, 2026.”

The Council also approved sanctions against candidates found to have engaged in examination irregularities following the completion of investigations.

It announced the cancellation of the subject results of 496 candidates and the cancellation of the entire results of 105 candidates. In addition, the subject results of 119 candidates and the entire results of 48 candidates have also been withheld.

WAEC said the decisions were approved by the 37th Meeting of the Final Awards and Examiners’ Appointment Committee for the BECE, held on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

The Council advised affected candidates to visit https://irreg.waecgh.org and click on the withheld or cancelled button on the homepage to access details of their cases.

It said the portal would display the reasons for the withholding or cancellation of results, while candidates whose results have been withheld would also receive information on the next line of action. Heads of schools and proprietors can also access the status of affected candidates using their results listing logins.

This year’s examination attracted 620,243 candidates from 20,789 schools across the country. The figure comprises 304,415 males and 315,828 females.

Among them were 136 candidates with visual impairments, 282 with hearing assessment needs, and 510 with other test accommodation needs.

The examination was conducted at 2,237 centres nationwide, with 3,601 registered candidates absent.

WAEC said the results have been dispatched to schools through the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of Education. Candidates may also check their results on the Council’s official website.

The Council also warned the public against fraudsters who claim to be able to upgrade examination results for a fee.

“Candidates are to note that WAEC results are secured and can be authenticated,” it cautioned.

WAEC expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service, security agencies, heads of schools, supervisors, invigilators, examiners and all stakeholders for supporting the successful conduct of the examination and the release of the results.

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