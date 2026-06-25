Legacy Girls’ College to host 2-week impactful summer camp for girls

Audio By Carbonatix
As part of its vision of impacting girls, Legacy Girls' College will be hosting a Summer Residential Camp for young ladies.
The premium two-week residential experience, from 25th July 2026 to 8th August 2026, combines adventure, friendship, creativity, discovery, relaxation and personal growth in a structured and fully supervised environment.
Under the theme "Lead. Learn. Inspire.", participants will enjoy coaching on leadership and debating, coding and innovation projects, arts and crafts, sports, swimming, cultural experiences, excursions, team-building activities, career conversations, and much more.
The girls (13-15 years) will enjoy a summer filled with fun, friendship, discovery, and adventure immersed in the Legacy Girls' College core values of Integrity, Responsibility, Excellence, Ambition, and Determination (I.R.E.A.D.).
Two Legacy Girls’ College students, Suleman Huda Suglo and Paula Adzo Elinam Sowu were named the Overall Best and Overall Second Best in Ghana and West Africa, respectively for the 2025 WASSCE.
The two Legacy candidates received the International Excellence Awards at the opening ceremony of WAEC 74th Annual Council Meeting held in Accra, Ghana.
Speaking at the sidelines of the awards presentation, the Founder of Legacy Girls College, Dr. Ellen Hagan said, “Examinations may set the benchmark—but they do not define the full measure of excellence.”
“At Legacy Girls’ College, we believe true distinction lies in the ability to think deeply, act purposefully, and lead with confidence beyond the classroom".
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