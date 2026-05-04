BECE: Five arrested over exam malpractice – WAEC

The West African Examinations Council has confirmed the arrest of five individuals for examination malpractice in the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) across the country.

According to WAEC's Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi, the suspects were picked up for various irregularities, although full details are yet to be released.

“There have been some incidents so far. About four or five people have been picked up already,” the official disclosed, adding that names and specifics will be made public once investigations are complete.

Speaking on JoyNews' The Pulse on Monday, May 4, Mr Kapi, acknowledged that despite tightened supervision and invigilation measures, cases of malpractice persist, prompting the council to adopt additional strategies to curb the trend.

These include extensive briefing sessions for examination officials—ranging from district directors to invigilators—aimed at reinforcing the consequences of malpractice and the importance of integrity in the examination process.

The council also highlighted broader community involvement in tackling the issue, noting that stakeholders such as education directors, traditional leaders, politicians, and opinion leaders are being engaged to discourage the practice.

“Examination malpractice is inimical to our development and the future of education in this country,” he stressed.

To further strengthen oversight, Mr Kapi says WAEC has deployed additional monitors nationwide, including personnel from its headquarters in Accra and regional offices.

“We are putting more people in the field to ‘watch the watchmen’ and ensure these incidents are reduced to the barest minimum,” he added.

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