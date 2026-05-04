Education | National

Afenyo-Markin urges BECE candidates to avoid examination malpractice

Source: Adom News  
  4 May 2026 11:24am
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The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has cautioned Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates against engaging in examination malpractice, stressing that there is “no magic” in examinations.

Speaking during an interview with AdomNews over the weekend, Mr Afenyo-Markin, who is also the Member of Parliament for Effutu, urged students to rely on preparation and discipline rather than cheating.

He encouraged candidates to carefully read and understand questions before attempting answers, noting that many students lose marks due to poor comprehension of examination instructions.

“There is no magic in exams,” he emphasised, urging candidates to focus on their studies and approach their papers with confidence

The Minority Leader made the remarks after providing transport support and breakfast for the candidates ahead of their examinations.

The Omanhene of the Effutu Traditional Council, Nenyi Ghartey VII, also addressed the candidates, advising them to apply the principles and guidance they had received from their teachers in their examinations.

In a related development, the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Philis Naa Koryoo Okunor, donated mathematical sets to candidates and cautioned them against depending on unauthorised assistance, warning that such actions could lead to the cancellation of their examination scripts.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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