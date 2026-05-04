Silent Strategist: IGP Yohuno’s performance comes as no surprise

Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno

“Our elders say, nea yenim no anadwo no, yenso kanea nhwe no awia”—what we know at night, we do not go looking for in the daytime.

This timeless Akan proverb aptly captures the growing public sentiments about the leadership of Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Ghana’s Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Widely described as a “Silent Strategist,” IGP Yohuno is not known for media theatrics or constant public commentary.

Instead, his reputation has been built over decades on meticulous planning, intelligence-led policing and decisive operations. For those familiar with his track record, his current impact at the helm of the Ghana Police Service is not surprising—it is consistent.

Action, not noise

With over 40 years of service since joining the Ghana Police Service in 1985, IGP Yohuno has steadily risen through the ranks, holding some of the most critical operational and intelligence roles in the Service. From a combined role as Accra Divisional and Regional Operations Director to Deputy Accra Regional Commander and subsequently Regional Commander, and later Director-General of Operations and Director-General of the Police Intelligence Directorate, his career has been defined by frontline engagement with Ghana’s most complex security challenges.

As Director-General of Operations, he supervised national security arrangements for major events such as the 2016 General Elections and high-level ECOWAS summits—assignments requiring precision, coordination and foresight.

Due to his effectiveness in every assignment given, CT was tasked by the former IGP, Mr David Asante-Apeatu, to form the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID). At PID, he strengthened intelligence systems that contributed to resolving high-profile cases, including the Kwabenya Police Station attack and the murder of a Lebanese national in Tema.

A defining legacy

Perhaps the most compelling evidence of IGP Yohuno’s operational strength lies in his sustained crackdown on armed robbery syndicates during his tenure in various command positions.

One notable case often cited is that of Kwabena Takyi also known as Rasta or Not Nice, a notorious carjacking kingpin who specialised in stealing high-end vehicles—particularly VW Touaregs—and swiftly transporting them across borders, sometimes reaching Togo within two hours. His operations spanned Accra, Kumasi and even extended through the Western Region into Côte d’Ivoire, where such vehicles had a strong resale market.

Beyond this case, Mr Yohuno’s leadership saw the dismantling of several dangerous robbery networks. Names such as Spider Ekow, Rabiu, Awudu, Addis Ababa, Drop-arm, Dotse Babanawo, Benin Boy and Thunder became synonymous with organised crime at the time. These groups, often armed with AK-47 rifles, operated brazenly—carrying out robberies both day and night, sometimes firing indiscriminately to instill fear and evade capture.

In one chilling account linked to the Ecobank robberies, criminals reportedly used distraction tactics such as women who were also accomplices to disarm security personnel before striking. Several suspects connected to these crimes including individuals known as “Not Nice,” Isaac and others—were eventually arrested and are currently serving lengthy prison sentences at Nsawam Prison.

Intelligence as a weapon

What distinguishes the man CT is not just his willingness to confront crime, but his reliance on intelligence as the backbone of operations. His methods reflect a deep understanding of criminal networks—their structure, psychology and movement patterns.

Colleagues often describe his style as “using petrol to quench fire”—a metaphor suggesting decisive, overwhelming responses to serious threats. While unconventional in expression, it reflects the urgency and firmness with which he approaches violent crime.

From then to now: a continuity of results

Today, as IGP, CT's leadership continues to reflect the same principles that defined his earlier roles: strategic patience, operational discipline and a results-oriented mindset. His relatively quiet public demeanor has sometimes been misinterpreted as aloofness, but within policing circles, it is understood as focus.

Conclusion

For the Ghana Police Service, his leadership represents not just experience, but tested competence. And for the public, it offers reassurance that the man at the helm is no stranger to the battle against crime—he has been fighting and winning it, for years.

But the question remain, how many police personnel have learnt or are learning from his dedication, commitment and result-oriented policing? We do not need anyone who will take policing backwards.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.