26-year-old man appears in court for allegedly stealing a police armoured vehicle

A 26-year-old man who allegedly stole an armoured vehicle belonging to the Ghana Police Service at Nkawie in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti region is appearing before the court.

Ebenezer Frimpong, who is being held on a provisional charge of theft, is making his maiden appearance after his arrest on April 15, 2026, at Atwima Mim.

He was apprehended in a rambo-style hot chase by a combined SWAT team of seven police officers on the Abuakwa-Kumasi stretch after he hopped into a police-armoured vehicle parked in front of Nkawie Market.

He gained access to the service vehicle after its driver, Lance Corporal Joshua Denkyi of the Formed Police Unit (FPU), left the engine running while he visited a nearby pharmacy shop.

He was transporting the armoured vehicle with registration GP 1131 from Nkawie to the Regional Police workshop in Kumasi for servicing.

Suspect Frimpong, who was passing by, seized the opportunity as he jumped into the driver’s seat and sped off in the armoured vehicle, leaving bystanders and the officer in shock.

He was arrested at Mim following a hot chase by personnel of a SWAT patrol team.

The armoured vehicle has since been retained as an exhibit, while Frimpong remains in detention at the Abuakwa District Police Command.

Frimpong, who has been in police custody since his subsequent transfer to the Ashanti Regional Criminal Investigations Department for further investigations following his arrest. has his fate in his own hands.

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