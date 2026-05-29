‘It is a watered-down version’ – Minority MPs resist proposed exemptions in Anti-LGBTQ Bill

Co-sponsor of the controversial Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, John Ntim Fordjour, and other Minority Members of Parliament are resisting attempts to introduce exemptions into the proposed anti-LGBTQ legislation for journalists, medical professionals and other service providers.

The disagreement emerged during parliamentary deliberations on proposed clauses that seek to shield certain professional and routine activities from being interpreted as promoting LGBTQ activities.

The disputed provisions propose exemptions for journalists and media houses reporting on LGBTQ-related issues in the normal course of their work, as well as medical practitioners, counsellors, psychologists and lawyers providing professional services to individuals identified as LGBTQ persons.

However, the MP for Assin South, John Ntim Fordjour, together with the MP for Bosome-Freho, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, argued that the proposed amendments would weaken the intent of the bill and create loopholes for the promotion of LGBTQ activities.

Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh criticised the exemptions, insisting they significantly alter the original bill that was presented in the previous Parliament.

“The new bill we wanted Akufo-Addo to pass is now exempting all these people under this clause, including NGOs, including academic publications and for science and medical opinions, including the report of news and current affairs by media houses or journalists in the ordinary course of journalism,” he argued.

According to him, the rationale behind the proposed amendments was to create protections for activities that could otherwise be sanctioned under the law.

“This is just watering down the point that you wanted Akufo-Addo to sign,” he added.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour also rejected the proposed clauses, arguing that they were not part of the original bill sponsored in the Eighth Parliament.

“The provision of medical, surgical, psychological or counselling services in accordance with accepted professional practice was not part of the bill you wanted Akufo-Addo to sign,” he said.

The Assin South MP further objected to exemptions for media reporting and public health interventions related to HIV and AIDS prevention, arguing that such provisions could indirectly support LGBTQ activities.

“That is not the law we sponsored in the 8th Parliament. That is not the law we are sponsoring today,” he stated.

He warned that the sponsors of the bill would resist any attempt to include the exemptions.

“I find it highly problematic, any attempt by this House to push any of these exceptions in. We will resist it,” he declared.

But Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga defended the proposed amendments, insisting they were intended to narrowly define exemptions and prevent professional duties from being criminalised.

According to him, the bill was not being diluted but clarified to avoid constitutional and legal challenges.

“I am convinced that no court would have tolerated the punishment of a lawyer who attempts to provide legal services in defense of a person practicing LGBTQ,” he said.

He also argued that courts would likely strike down attempts to prosecute journalists or media organisations for reporting on LGBTQ-related matters.

Mr. Ayariga maintained that the core objectives of the legislation remained unchanged.

“This bill does two major things. One, this bill prohibits any practice of LGBTQ in this country. Two, this bill prohibits any advocacy of LGBTQ in this country,” he stated.

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