Dahvi releases ‘Ready or Not’ EP, explores resilience and emotional growth

Dahvi has officially released his latest extended play (EP), Ready or Not, a seven-track project that combines Afropop, R&B, Soul and Highlife influences to tell a story of resilience, vulnerability and self-belief.

Raised between Mile 1 in Port Harcourt and Omoku in Rivers State, the Nigerian singer-songwriter continues to carve out a distinct musical identity shaped by the sounds and experiences that influenced his upbringing.

At the heart of Ready or Not is a message of determination. Through the project, Dahvi reflects on his readiness to move forward in his career and life, regardless of external validation or obstacles.

One of the standout tracks, Patty Cake, sees the singer reflecting on how music has served as both a source of survival and emotional support during challenging periods. The introspective mood continues on Peace of Mind, where he explores the importance of clarity, focus and emotional balance amid life's pressures.

The EP also delves into themes of love and relationships. On Mood, Dahvi navigates attraction, uncertainty and romantic tension, while Lonely offers a more vulnerable perspective, addressing feelings of isolation and emotional exhaustion.

As the project progresses, songs such as Dahvileon and Blow Empty shift the focus towards confidence, perseverance and hope. Together, they reinforce the EP's recurring message of pushing forward despite setbacks.

Musically, Ready or Not showcases Dahvi's versatility, seamlessly blending Afropop rhythms with elements of R&B, Soul and Highlife. The result is a project that balances introspection with uplifting energy, reflecting the journey of an artist determined to keep evolving.

The EP also features Samory II with Nigerian star Bella Shmurda, adding another dimension to the project’s sound and appeal.

Tracklisting:

Patty Cake

Peace of Mind

Mood

Samory II (ft. Bella Shmurda)

Lonely

Dahvileon

Blow

“Ready or Not” is now available on all streaming platforms via ONErpm here: https://onerpm.link/readyornotbydahvi



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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.