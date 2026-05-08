EmPeraw unveils emotional new EP OLD VIBRATIONS

Ghanaian musician and producer EmPeraw has released a deeply personal new project titled OLD VIBRATIONS, a seven-track body of work inspired by grief, healing and resilience.

Born Augustine Adjei, the Lapaz-based creative continues to carve a unique path in Ghana’s music scene through his independent approach to music production and storytelling. On the new EP, EmPeraw takes full creative control, overseeing the writing, production, mixing, mastering and visual direction of the project.

According to the artiste, *OLD VIBRATIONS* reflects years of emotional struggle and personal reflection following the loss of a loved one. He describes the project as more than just music, explaining that it serves as an outlet for pain, growth and perseverance.

The EP features tracks including Looking For Someone, Skip This, Back To Sender, Pray Everyday, You Like That, Old Vibrations and You. While EmPeraw leads the project as the principal writer and performer, featured contributions come from Alyssa, guitarist Maxwell Frimpong and vocalist Gladys Adjei.

Released under Trician Music, the project blends soulful instrumentation with reflective songwriting, with Maxwell Frimpong’s guitar work adding emotional depth across the EP.

At the heart of the project is a tribute to Patricia Adjei, EmPeraw’s late sister, whose memory serves as the emotional foundation of the record.

The artist says the EP represents a promise to continue pushing forward while honouring her legacy and supporting his family.

With *OLD VIBRATIONS*, EmPeraw delivers what many listeners may find to be one of his most vulnerable and emotionally sincere projects yet, inviting audiences into a deeply human story told through music.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.