IGP special operations team arrest 50 suspects in anti-narcotics raid at Madina Market

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 50 suspects following a major anti-narcotics operation at the Madina Market enclave in the Greater Accra Region.

Addressing the media on Friday, May 8, Commissioner of Police (COP) Emmanuel Teye-Cudjoe said the operation was conducted by the Inspector-General of Police’s Special Operations Team based on intelligence gathered on suspected drug-related activities in the area.

He said the raid, which took place on May 7, targeted individuals believed to be involved in the supply and distribution of narcotic substances.

“The IGP Special Operations Team arrested 50 suspects following an intelligence-led anti-narcotics operation conducted on 7th May 2026 at the Madina Market enclave in the Greater Accra Region,” COP Teye-Cudjoe stated.

The suspects comprise 46 men and four women.

Preliminary screening indicated that the suspects are of different nationalities. COP Cudjoe said 25 are Ghanaians, while the rest include 13 Nigerians, nine Nigeriens, a Malian, a Togolese, and a Burkinabe national.

Police investigators identified some of the suspects as key figures within the alleged criminal network operating in the area.

“Two of the suspects, Abigail Okoh, aged 26, and Mohammed Zaya, a Nigerien national, were identified as kingpins within the criminal network,” he disclosed.

He further indicated that two other suspects, Yussif Abubakar, aged 25, and Amadou Alfani, aged 43, both Nigeriens, were identified as shop owners allegedly involved in the sale and distribution of narcotic substances.

During the operation, police retrieved large quantities of suspected narcotics and related materials.

Items seized included 230 boxes of Tramadol valued at GH₵130,000, 49 boxes of other suspected drugs valued at GH₵26,000, 10 parcels of Indian hemp valued at GH₵15,000, 13 boxes of additional suspected narcotic substances, as well as mobile phones, scissors, knives and other items believed to be linked to the illegal trade.

The estimated street value of the seized exhibits was put at approximately GH₵200,000.

COP Cudjoe said investigations are ongoing to determine the full scope of the operation.

“All 50 suspects together with the recovered exhibits have been conveyed to the National Operations Directorate Headquarters for further investigations and necessary action,” he said.

He added that the Police Service would continue targeted operations across the country to clamp down on drug-related activities in markets, communities and public spaces.

“The Ghana Police Service wishes to serve notice that it will continue to conduct targeted operations against the supply, distribution, and peddling of narcotic substances in markets, communities, and public spaces across the country,” he stated.

COP Teye-Cudjoe commended the officers involved in the operation for their professionalism and dedication.

“On behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, I wish to commend all officers involved in these operations... Your commitment remains central to the success of our operations in safeguarding lives and property,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation to members of the public for providing credible and timely information to support police operations.

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