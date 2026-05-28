APSU 2002 Year Group announces key leadership appointments for 97th anniversary hosting & BOLT Steering Committee

The Executive Committee of the APSU 2002 Year Group has formally announced the appointment of distinguished members to lead the anniversary hosting & BOLT Steering Committee.

Mr George Baffour Asare-Afriyie, Esq. (Business 3, Rev. Fr. Kelly House) and Dr Linus Kweku Labik (Science 3, St. George’s House) have been appointed as Co-Chairmen, with Mr Raymond Andoh (Arts 2, St. John’s House) serving as Vice Chairman. These appointments take immediate effect.

This strategic leadership reinforcement marks a significant step as the Committee transitions into the implementation phase of its mandate in preparation for the 97th Anniversary of St. Augustine’s College.

The appointed leaders bring with them a wealth of experience, proven leadership, and a long-standing commitment to service within the APSU community. Their diverse professional backgrounds position the Committee strongly to deliver on its objectives.

Profiles of Appointees

Mr George Baffour Asare-Afriyie, Esq.

Mr Asare-Afriyie is a lawyer, legal academic, and international maritime expert with extensive experience across academia, legal practice, and global maritime governance. He currently serves as Assistant Secretary of APSU USA, and is a former APSU Deputy Organiser and Porter.

He holds an LL.M. in Maritime Law from Tulane Law School, a Professional Qualifying Certificate from the Ghana School of Law, and both a BA and an LL.B. degree from the University of Ghana. His professional development includes certifications from Harvard Law School, the World Maritime University, and other international institutions.

He is a member of both the Ghana Bar Association and the International Bar Association and has served on the Legal Committee of the International Maritime Organisation. He has lectured widely, including at the University of Ghana School of Law and international training institutions, and continues to contribute to maritime law education and policy discussions globally.

Dr. Linus Kweku Labik

Dr Labik is an astrophysicist, researcher, and lecturer at the Department of Physics, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). His research focuses on planetary formation, particularly the evolution of porosity during dust coagulation, using advanced simulation and modelling techniques.

He provides technical support to the National Hilal Committee under the Office of the National Chief Imam, contributing to the scientific sighting of the crescent moon. He is also the Principal Investigator of the AstroXMat Research Lab, where he leads interdisciplinary research in astronomy, space science, materials science, and energy.

Since December 2019, Dr Labik has served as Convenor of the APSU 2002 Year Group, providing leadership in preparations toward hosting the College’s 97th Anniversary.

Mr Raymond Andoh

Mr Andoh is an experienced ICT Engineer with over 17 years of professional experience, particularly within the mining sector. He holds a BSc in Information Technology, a Professional Diploma in e-Technology, and is a Microsoft Certified Professional, with additional certifications in project management, risk management, environmental systems, and technical communications.

Beyond his professional career, he has served since 2012 as the Abakomahene of the Mampongso Divisional Area in the Western Region, where he contributes to community leadership and development. He is also an active member of the Noble Order of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall.

Within the APSU 2002 Year Group, he has served in several leadership roles, including Vice Convener of the national year group, Convener of the Takoradi Branch, and Chairman of the Biennial Conference. He is a recipient of an award at the APSU Worldwide 90th Anniversary Awards Night, reflecting his dedication to alumni service.

Mr Bernard Abaka Acheampong

Bernard Abeka Acheampong, Secretary to the Planning Committee, is an Ex-Officio member of APSU 2002, having served as founding Convener of the group for 10 years and as Secretary for 2 terms. He has a background in Governance and Conflict Resolution, which contributes to a structured, service-oriented approach to leadership within the Union.

He has also been an active member on the National Executive Council of APSU National/Worldwide for eighteen years, from October 2008 to date, serving two terms as a National Porter and five terms as National Worldwide Assistant Secretary.

With such a strong commitment, he brings to the fore a rich experience from both the National and Year group level to assist in the planning of a successful Anniversary.

The Executive Committee expresses full confidence in the appointees' ability to support the Convenor and work collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure a successful and memorable anniversary celebration.

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