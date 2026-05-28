South African Tourism condemns anti-immigrant attacks, reassures African travellers

South African Tourism has condemned recent anti-immigrant attacks in parts of the country and moved to reassure travellers from Ghana and across the continent following reports of cancelled bookings linked to protests and isolated incidents targeting foreign nationals.

In a statement issued on 28th May 2026, the national tourism body said it is closely monitoring developments and working with government and tourism industry partners to protect traveller confidence and safeguard South Africa’s standing as one of Africa’s leading destinations.

The authority strongly condemned all acts of intimidation, violence, discrimination and unlawful conduct directed at foreign nationals, stressing that such actions are unacceptable and inconsistent with South Africa’s constitutional values.

“These actions are unacceptable, do not reflect the values of our democracy, and stand in direct opposition to the spirit of Ubuntu that defines South Africa and its people,” the organisation wrote in the release.

South African Tourism further assured travellers that the country remains open, safe and welcoming. It said law enforcement agencies are actively monitoring the situation, while government continues to engage communities to promote stability, safety and social cohesion.

“South Africa remains committed to being a safe, welcoming and accessible destination for travellers from across Africa and the world,” they added.

Diplomatic concerns and evacuation measures

The reassurance follows heightened concern in several African capitals, including Ghana, after images and reports of unrest circulated widely on social media. In some cases, the developments prompted diplomatic engagement, travel advisories and precautionary evacuation measures by some governments seeking to support affected nationals.

South African Tourism acknowledged the impact of the incidents on traveller sentiment, particularly within Africa, where such developments can quickly influence booking decisions.

Clear condemnation of violence and intimidation

The tourism authority strongly condemned all acts of intimidation, violence, discrimination and unlawful conduct directed at foreign nationals, stressing that such actions are unacceptable and inconsistent with South Africa’s constitutional values.

“These actions are unacceptable, do not reflect the values of our democracy, and stand in direct opposition to the spirit of Ubuntu that defines South Africa and its people,” the organisation said.

It further noted that while immigration-related concerns remain legitimate public policy issues in many countries, including South Africa, such matters must be addressed through lawful and institutional processes rather than vigilantism or criminal behaviour.

South African Tourism stressed that the recent incidents were isolated and carried out by a minority, and should not be interpreted as representative of government policy or the views of most South Africans.

“The recent criminal behaviour witnessed in certain communities is the act of a minority and does not represent the views of the overwhelming majority of South Africans,” the statement added.

Strong ties with Ghanaian travellers

For Ghanaian travellers, the developments have attracted particular attention given the strong travel, business and cultural ties between the two countries. South Africa remains a popular destination for Ghanaians travelling for leisure, education, medical tourism, shopping, sports, entertainment, and visiting friends and relatives.

It is also a key market for corporate travel, academic exchange, faith-based travel and professional services, with regular air connectivity linking Accra to major South African cities.

A leading African hub for tourism and MICE

South Africa remains one of Africa’s leading destinations for leisure tourism, business travel and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE). The country hosts a significant share of the continent’s major conferences, trade shows and exhibitions each year, with Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban serving as major gateways for pan-African and global events.

South African Tourism said these strengths remain intact despite recent challenges.

Africa remains South Africa’s largest source market

African travellers continue to play a critical role in South Africa’s tourism performance. The continent remains the country’s largest source market, accounting for a substantial share of international arrivals across leisure, business, and visiting friends and relatives travel segments.

Industry data consistently show that African travellers contribute the majority of international arrivals, supporting airlines, hotels, tour operators and the wider hospitality value chain.

South African Tourism said it values this contribution and remains committed to strengthening regional tourism partnerships and people-to-people relations across the continent.

“We value the contribution that African travellers make to our tourism sector and broader economy, and we remain dedicated to strengthening regional tourism and partnerships,” the organisation stated.

The authority concluded by reaffirming its commitment to working closely with government institutions, private sector stakeholders and continental partners to protect the integrity of the tourism sector and maintain confidence among travellers, investors and industry partners.

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