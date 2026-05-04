OMJ Foundation boosts BECE prospects in Akuapem South with transformative intervention project

In a bold and timely response to declining academic performance in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern Region of Ghana, the OMJ Foundation has successfully implemented a four-month intensive intervention project aimed at improving outcomes in the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The initiative, dubbed the Basic Education Certificate Examination Preparation Intervention Project (BECEPIP), targeted five selected basic schools across the municipality: Konkonuru Methodist Basic School, Kitasi M/A Basic School, Anamerampa Basic School, Pakro Anglican Basic School, and Nsakye M/A Basic School.

The intervention comes on the back of a worrying 48 percent pass rate recorded in the previous year’s BECE—well below expectations both municipally and nationally.

Launched in January 2026 as a pilot programme, BECEPIP is designed with a long-term vision of expanding its reach to all 57 basic schools in the Akuapem South Municipality by end of the year 2035.

Under the programme, students benefited from fully funded extra classes—three sessions daily over a period of four months.

The project also covered the printing of learning materials and mock examination papers, introduced modern teaching aids such as projectors, and supported minor infrastructural upgrades to facilitate effective evening studies.

In addition, transportation for candidates to and from examination centres was fully sponsored, while National Service personnel who volunteered their time received stipends.

A key highlight of the initiative is its robust scholarship scheme aimed at motivating academic excellence among candidates. Students who attain aggregates between 6 and 15 will receive the prestigious OMJ Full Scholarship for their Senior High School education.

Those scoring between aggregates 16 and 20 will benefit from the OMJ Admission Scholarship, which covers all initial entry requirements into SHS.

Meanwhile, candidates with aggregates between 21 and 25 will receive the OMJ Ketewa Biaa Nsua Scholarship, including essential boarding items such as mattresses, trunks, and chop boxes.

The intervention also drew on the expertise of retired professionals—including teachers, educationists, doctors, and lawyers—who volunteered their time to teach and mentor students throughout the programme.

The project officially wrapped up on Friday, May 1, 2026, at Nsakye M/A Basic School with a brief but impactful ceremony attended by school authorities, PTA executives, School Management Committee members, parents, opinion leaders, and members of the public.

Though the Founder and CEO of OMJ Foundation, Mr. Osei Mensah Joseph, was not present in person, his message was delivered by the Foundation’s Manager, Mr. Wisdom Kofi Nartey. In his address, Mr. Osei Mensah commended the commitment of students and urged them to remain focused as they approach the BECE, scheduled to begin on May 4, 2026.

He reaffirmed the Foundation’s unwavering support for dedicated learners and encouraged parents to continue investing in their children’s education.

He further expressed confidence that with the right leadership and sustained effort, poverty in Akuapem South could be significantly reduced through education.

“By dint of hard work and resilience, Akuapem South will rise again—and it starts with you, my cherished learners,” his message concluded.

As the candidates prepare to sit for their final examinations, the BECEPIP initiative stands as a beacon of hope and a practical demonstration of how strategic educational interventions can drive meaningful change in underserved communities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.