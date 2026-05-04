NPP national youth wing sends best wishes to 2026 BECE candidates

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has extended warm wishes to all students sitting for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) across Ghana, encouraging them to approach the exams with confidence and determination.
In a statement issued on May 4, 2026, the Wing described the BECE as a defining milestone in the academic journey of every young Ghanaian.
Reaffirming the party’s commitment to education, the statement emphasised that “education remains the cornerstone of national development and individual progress.”
It urged candidates to remain focused and resilient, adding that “success is not only about performance but also about the determination and character built over years of preparation.”
The youth wing also commended teachers, parents, and guardians for their sacrifices in supporting the candidates.
“We acknowledge the tireless efforts of students, teachers, and parents whose commitment has made this moment possible,” the statement noted, describing their contribution as vital to shaping the future of the country.
Signed by the National Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha, the statement concluded with an encouraging message to candidates: “Stay focused. Stay confident. Your future is bright.”
The NPP also reaffirmed its support for educational interventions such as the Free Senior High School and TVET reforms, describing them as key pathways for expanding opportunities for Ghanaian youth.
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