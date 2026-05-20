Bawumia urges NPP MPs to position party as “government-in-waiting” ahead of 2028 elections

Former Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged Minority Members of Parliament to reposition the party as a “government-in-waiting” as the NPP begins preparations towards the 2028 general elections.

Addressing the Minority caucus in Parliament ahead of the resumption of parliamentary sittings, Dr Bawumia said the party had moved beyond its period of internal reflection and must now focus on rebuilding public confidence and presenting itself as a credible alternative government.

“My reflection, there are four key things that I want you to have at the top of your minds as you return to the House tomorrow,” he told the MPs.

“First, we are no longer healing. We are preparing to govern.”

According to him, every action and public statement by NPP lawmakers must now be guided by one key objective, convincing Ghanaians that the party is capable of returning to power and managing the country effectively again.

“We have finished the period of introspection. We must now position ourselves credibly as a party preparing to govern from 7th January 2029,” he stated.

“From this session onward, every word we speak must answer one question in the mind of the ordinary Ghanaian: Can I trust the NPP to run the country again?”

Dr Bawumia said that the Minority’s positions on national issues, parliamentary debates, and public engagements must reflect strategic thinking and discipline.

“The positions we take on matters that come before the House, the alternative business we bring to the floor, the private members’ bills we choose to introduce, our comments to the press, and what we participate in, abstain from, or even boycott, must all be guided by one objective, convincing the people of Ghana that they can trust us to do a better job than the NDC,” he said.

He further called for well-researched policy alternatives and coordinated communication within the party to ensure consistency in messaging.

“This means that our viewpoint on issues and policy must be built on strategy, careful research, and well-crafted messages before we walk into the chamber,” he added.

The former Vice President assured the caucus of his direct support, revealing that the party was putting structures in place to strengthen parliamentary coordination and communication.

“I will be directly involved in supporting you achieve this,” he said.

“The entire party is also building a strong architecture to support you through the sector committees, so we can sing from the same hymn sheet and act with a coordinated strategy at every point in time.”

Dr Bawumia also urged the MPs to constantly remind Ghanaians of the NPP’s record in government, highlighting flagship social intervention programmes introduced under previous administrations of the party.

“We need to remind Ghanaians that we are the party who introduced the National Health Insurance Scheme, the school feeding programme, the Free Senior High School policy, the Youth Employment Programme, to mention a few,” he said.

He maintained that the NPP remains the party best positioned to move Ghana forward and safeguard the country’s future.

The former Vice President also used the occasion to praise the Minority caucus for what he described as their strong performance in opposition over the past 17 months.

“You have been the last line of defence and glimmer of hope for the Ghanaian,” he told the MPs.

“You have stood and defended our nation and party to everyone’s admiration, earning you the accolade ‘the mighty minority’. Well done, well done, well done.”

However, he cautioned that the role of the Minority goes beyond opposing government decisions, describing the caucus as a critical institution of accountability in Ghana’s democracy.

“In opposition, the Minority caucus is not a spectator,” he stressed.

“You are the first line of accountability, the first line of policy scrutiny, and the first line of reassurance to citizens who are beginning to ask whether the promises made to them were carefully thought through or merely crafted for campaign applause and deception.”

Dr Bawumia expressed confidence in the capabilities of the NPP MPs and encouraged them to remain focused on the party’s long-term political objective.

“I believe in this caucus. I believe in your intellect, your courage, your experience, your political instincts, and above all, your love for NPP and Ghana,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.