NPP: Ejisu MP alleges victimization over support for Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Kwabena Boateng, claims his open support for Kennedy Agyapong during the presidential primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has led to disaffection against him within the party.

Speaking on Owia TV in Kumasi, Mr. Boateng alleged that certain individuals within the party are working to unseat him, including attempts to manipulate the upcoming polling station elections.

“I am coming from a very disadvantaged position. We went to an election, and it didn’t go my way. Whoever won is seeking the party’s interest. But sometimes, people should deliberately support the minority to keep the party together,” he said.

According to the party’s constitution, polling station executives form the register for parliamentary primaries.

However, Mr. Boateng insists that Section Five of the Guidelines and Timelines for the 2026 polling station elections which stipulates that only registered party members can vote is being ignored.

He alleged that the party’s representative, Kwame Owusu Bampoe, claimed regional executives had directed the use of the Electoral Commission’s polling station register, which includes non-NPP members.

“Four days to the elections, the representative told us he had been instructed to use the EC register, which contains names of people who do not vote for our party,” Mr. Boateng stated.

The MP also criticized the decision to adopt a secret ballot, arguing that such authority lies with constituency executives.

“In national elections, secret ballots are properly accounted for with serial numbers. Here, we are only using sheets of paper without security,” he added.

Meanwhile, sources within the NPP at Ejisu maintain that no wrongdoing has occurred. They argue that the decision to use secret ballots was agreed upon by the Election Committee to protect party cohesion.

They further explained that the party relied on its membership album but allowed individuals whose names were missing to participate.

Eight constituency executives have since filed an injunction against the elections, citing four alleged breaches of the party’s rules.

They are seeking a court order to ensure the elections are conducted lawfully.

Plea for Forgiveness

Member of Parliament Kwabena Boateng has appealed to the party leadership for forgiveness, particularly if he has unknowingly erred in any way.

According to him, he is being treated unfairly in the upcoming polling station elections.

“If I made any decision that did not augur well with any party leader, I humbly plead for forgiveness,” he stated.

He further urged the party leadership to allow the laws to take their natural course in the election, emphasizing his willingness to accept defeat if the process is conducted fairly.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.