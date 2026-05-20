Lebanon says 21 killed, including children, in Israeli air strikes

Israeli air strikes killed at least 21 people in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, according to the country's health ministry and media.

Twelve of them, including three children and three women, were killed in a single attack that hit a house in the town of Deir Qanoun al-Nahr, the state-run National News Agency reported.

The Israeli military has not commented, but previously said it was targeting the Iran-backed, Shia Islamist armed group Hezbollah. One Israeli soldier was killed on Tuesday as Hezbollah attacked forces occupying parts of southern Lebanon.

It comes less than a week after the US said Lebanon and Israel had agreed to extend a ceasefire by 45 days, with talks set to resume next month.

Lebanon was drawn into the war between Iran, Israel and the US on 2 March, when Hezbollah launched rockets into Israel in retaliation for an Israeli strike that killed Iran's supreme leader. Israel responded with an air campaign across Lebanon and a ground invasion.

Both Israel and Hezbollah have continued to exchange fire since the US-brokered ceasefire came into force almost five weeks ago.

Israeli air strikes continue, day and night, especially in the south of the country.

Israel says it is targeting the armed group Hezbollah, but civilians have often been killed, including women and children.

Hezbollah has fired rockets and drones into communities in northern Israel and against Israeli troops occupying a strip of land in southern Lebanon that in some places extends 10km (6 miles) from the border.

The Lebanese health ministry said on Tuesday night that 10 people were killed and three others were wounded, including a child, in the strike on Deir Qanoun al-Nahr, in Tyre district.

On Wednesday morning, the National News Agency reported that two more bodies had been recovered from the rubble of the home that was destroyed. It said the dead were 11 members of one family and a Syrian national, without naming them.

The health ministry said a further nine people were killed and 29 injured in Israeli air strikes on Nabatieh and Tyre districts.

Two women were among four people who were killed in a strike in the town of Nabatieh, it added, while another strike in the nearby village of Kfar Sir killed five people.

The BBC has contacted the Israeli military for comment.

It announced earlier on Tuesday that Israeli forces had struck more than 25 Hezbollah infrastructure sites, including weapons storage facilities and command centres, in several areas of southern Lebanon over the previous 24 hours.

It also said a deputy company commander was killed by Hezbollah fire while clearing buildings in a southern Lebanese village.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said its fighters "clashed... with a force of the Israeli enemy army that tried to advance towards the vicinity of the town square of Haddatha", in Bint Jbeil district, and that an Israeli tank was destroyed, the Agence France-Presse news agency reported.

Hezbollah also said it carried out other attacks on Israeli forces in southern Lebanon as well as Iron Dome air defence platforms near the border in northern Israel, according to AFP.

At least 3,094 people have been killed in Lebanon since the start of the war, according to the health ministry, whose figures do not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Israeli authorities say 21 soldiers and four civilians have been killed over the same period.

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