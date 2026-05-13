Israeli strikes on cars in southern Lebanon kill 12, health ministry says

Audio By Carbonatix
At least 12 people have been killed in seven separate Israeli air strikes on cars south of Beirut, Lebanon's health ministry says, as the war between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah continues despite a ceasefire.
Eight people, including two children, died when drones targeted three vehicles on the coastal highway in the Barja, Jiyeh and Saadiyat areas, around 20km (12 miles) from the capital, according to the ministry.
The others were killed in strikes on four cars further south, in the city of Sidon and the towns of Maaliyeh, Chaaitiyeh and Naqoura.
The Israeli military has not yet commented. But it did say Israeli forces struck Hezbollah infrastructure in several southern areas.
Hezbollah fighters also launched a number of drones that exploded near an area where Israeli troops were operating in southern Lebanon, it added, without reporting any casualties.
On Tuesday, two paramedics from the state-run Civil Defence emergency service were among 13 people killed in strikes in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese health ministry.
It says more than 400 people have been killed across the country since the ceasefire was announced by US President Donald Trump almost a month ago.
Israel has intensified its air and artillery strikes in recent days, particularly in southern Lebanon, saying it is targeting Hezbollah fighters and infrastructure.
Hezbollah has carried out drone, rocket and mortar attacks on Israeli troops occupying parts of southern Lebanon and on communities in northern Israel.
On Thursday, Israeli and Lebanese officials are expected to hold a third round of direct talks in Washington to try to find a way to stop the fighting.
In a letter released on Tuesday, Hezbollah's leader Naim Qassem dismissed those efforts and said his group would "not abandon the battlefield".
The conflict started on 2 March, two days after the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran. Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel, and Israel responded with widespread air strikes and a ground invasion of southern Lebanon.
At least 2,896 people have been killed in Lebanon since then, according to the health ministry, whose figures do not distinguish between combatants and civilians.
Israeli authorities say 18 soldiers and four civilians have been killed over the same period.
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